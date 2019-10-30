News feed：Should school end earlier?

【明報專訊】Are you always knocked out (使昏睡) by afternoon classes? If so, the following might entertain you a bit. In a recent seminar in Hong Kong, Pasi Silander, a famous Finnish scholar, said it would be better to let school end around 2pm. He has noticed that some Hong Kong students take a nap while riding back home on public transport. Citing that Finnish schools only run for about five hours and over half of them give students no homework, he suggested allowing kids more leisure time and rest, which in turn help them learn more efficiently.