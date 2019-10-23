News feed：The war over onions

【明報專訊】Who would have predicted a crisis caused by onions? Onion prices in India more than trebled to 80 rupees (about HK$9) per kg early this month. In the past, the shortage of onions attracted thieves. Stable onion prices are crucial as they affect the country's politics. Who were the culprits (元兇)? Heavy rains and flooding. They destroyed the crops and delayed the production schedule. Perhaps better facilities and planning are needed to prevent crises in the future.