【明報專訊】Race can be about one's ethnicity, skin colour, ancestry and nation. The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination came into effect in 1969 and was joined by China in 1981. It became applicable to Hong Kong on 1st July 1997. In July 2009 the Race Discrimination Ordinance was enacted in Hong Kong, outlawing discrimination, harassment and defamation on the grounds of race.