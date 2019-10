【明報專訊】LOOKING like a giant golden starfish, Beijing Daxing International Airport welcomed its inaugural flights (首航) on Sep 25. Its construction started in 2014 and cost 80 billion yuan. A smart airport at its core, the airport has self-service facilities for check-ins, baggage consignment, boarding, etc. It is forecast that it can handle 100 million passengers a year by 2040, making it the largest airline hub.