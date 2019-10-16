News feed：Overspending

【明報專訊】A think tank under a non-profit organisation has done a survey on how youngsters manage their finances. Nearly 50% have overspent (入不敷支) before. Over 80% agree that it is important to grasp how to spend money, and some have resorted to risky means, like borrowing money from banks or using a credit card to pay for another card's bill. Most agree that financial education should be aimed at preparing them for long-term goals. It is suggested that the Education Bureau should make financial education part of the Other Learning Experiences (OLE) section within the new curriculum framework.