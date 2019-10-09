News feed：Milk — a magic potion?

【明報專訊】A major study by the HKU School of Public Health has found that people who drink more than five glasses (one glass = 250ml) of milk per month are about 30% less likely to develop nasopharyngeal cancer (鼻咽癌), and those who consume more than 12.5 glasses, 45% less likely. No research has been done into the mechanism (機制). Moreover, no correlation has been found between the disease and consumption of dairy products such as milk tea, yogurt, ice cream, etc. It is too early to conclude that milk is a "magic potion" that can prevent cancer.