【明報專訊】There is a kind of medal awarded by the government to people who did great things for their country. Hongkongers used to call these medals bottle caps. The People's Republic of China is now 70. To commemorate (紀念) that, the authorities have awarded 42 extraordinary people honorary medals and titles. They include former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa and Chinese scientist Tu Youyou (屠呦呦), who helped treat malaria (瘧疾).