【明報專訊】HO Iat-seng (賀一誠), the former president of Macao's Legislative Assembly, is the newly-elected Chief Executive of Macao. Despite having kept a low profile over the past years, he won the election in an uncontested race, receiving 392 out of 400 votes. He will be officially sworn in as the next Chief Executive of Macao on 20 December 2019, the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China. (photo.1)