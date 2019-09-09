Road to 5**：Cultural heritage

【明報專訊】Culture is the aggregation of a community's ways of life concerning political, economic, social, religious, moral, artistic and other aspects. When passed down from generation to generation, culture undergoes constant modification by members of the community in response to their historical and environmental circumstances. A sense of identity is thus created and extended. Cultural heritage requires respect from and protection, preservation and reinvention by individuals and communities alike. The goal is to ensure that our culture heritage is treasured by the next generation and cultural diversity is promoted around the world.