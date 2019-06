【明報專訊】The bewildering (目不暇給的) variety of species in the ocean — sharks, coral reefs, jellyfish, rays... you name it — is astounding (令人驚歎的) but also fragile (脆弱的). Human activities hurt ocean life. Not only does the ocean lack protection, but it also draws Eason's attention. Now he's disguising himself as a deep-sea fish!