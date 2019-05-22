Express﹕An Arabian reverie

【明報專訊】Have you ever been in a reverie (白日夢), imagining yourself to have a lamp that could turn your dreams into reality? Aladdin is a well-known character in One Thousand and One Nights, a popular collection of tales in the Middle East. But who is that blue, big guy? Well he is a genie, or a jinn, which is a spirit in Arabian mythology (神話). In this live action version of the 1992 cartoon, he is still more recognisable (可認出的) because of its blue skin colour and perhaps the little ponytail.