【明報專訊】They could be the most brightly-coloured animals on earth, and one of the most poisonous! Poison dart frogs (毒箭蛙) don't hide their incredible toxic weapon–they actually wear it on skin and give it brilliant, neon-like colours of red, blue, yellow, orange and gold! This is the warning from the tiny poison dart frogs, "Hey, look at my colours! I'm extremely dangerous! Don't eat me!" (photo.1)