Road to 5**﹕Controversy over shark fins

【明報專訊】There has been long-standing controversy over the consumption of shark fins. By Chinese tradition, shark fins are regarded as a valuable food of nourishment and a staple of important occasions such as wedding banquets. Businesses selling shark fins do not believe all sharks are endangered and it is unnecessary to issue a blanket ban on shark fins. But some academics have published studies showing the severity of the catching of sharks, which endangers the ecological system. They recommend a ban on the sale of shark fins.