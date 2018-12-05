Animal﹕Spotted seal

【明報專訊】How do you tell a seal and a sea lion apart? There is a very simple way — sea lions have ear flaps, while seals don't. There are other noticeable differences too. For example, on land seals tend to wiggle about on their bellies using their small front flippers (腳蹼), while sea lions "walk" on their large flippers. Today we are looking at a special species of seals called spotted seals (斑海豹), which are found mostly in the inshore regions of the North Pacific and the Arctic Ocean.