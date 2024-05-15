明報新聞網
娛樂

伙拍金球獎影帝哥連費路 陳法拉擔正荷李活片女主角

【明報專訊】42歲陳法拉2019年結婚，育有一子一女，兒子今年初出世。陳法拉在荷李活發展，工作機會不斷，昨日在社交平台轉載美國傳媒Deadline的報道，她為電影《The Ballad of a Small Player》擔任女主角，男主角是金球獎影帝哥連費路（Colin Farrell），還有奧斯卡金像獎最佳女配角狄達絲雲頓（Tilda Swinton）特別演出，由德國導演愛德華伯格（Edward Berger）執導，他2022年執導《西線無戰事》獲奧斯卡最佳國際電影丶最佳攝影丶最佳配樂及最佳布景設計。

陳法拉在社交網留言，表示很開心分享這消息，由最初見面到試鏡，已是跟導演愛德華伯格美好的合作，她急不及待加入這團隊，「So thrilled to share this news with you all . It has been already an incredible collaboration with @eeedwardberger from day one— from our initial conversations to the callback auditions. I can't wait to join this incredible team of artists !」

陳法拉曾參演荷李活大製作《尚氣與十環幫傳奇》及《哥斯拉X金剛：新帝國》。《The Ballad of a Small Player》改編自英國著名作家Lawrence Osborne的同名小說，劇情以澳門賭場為背景，講述一名冒充逃亡貴族的英國騙子故事。電影預計暑假開拍，在亞洲取景。導演愛德華伯格去年曾在社交網分享在澳門的照片。

娛樂組

陳法拉

