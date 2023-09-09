印度前大使庫馬爾專訪原文

問：印度希望作為全球南方國家的領袖，發揮怎樣的角色或施展怎樣的影響呢？這種角色會如何提升印度在全球政治的地位？

答：印度一直想為未獲充分代表、處於弱勢者——也可以說是不被看好（的國家）發聲。印度以往為不結盟運動和七十七國集團（G77）（記者按：由134個發展中國家組成的經濟組織，得名自創始時有77個成員國）提供領導力。到了更近期，印度更想在政治和經濟上激發「全球南方」。印度這樣做無疑有為自身及其地位爭取支持的考慮，惟印度也真的做了許多共享知識技能、必要資源（目前來說是有限的）和更近期的「儉樸創新」——例如是統一支付接口（UPI）（記者按：一款即時支付平台）、Aadhaar（記者按：政府設立的身份證系統，附有生物辨識）和「戰疫」（COWIN）平台（用於疫苗接種）。因此，印度確透過跟全球南方國家分享，身體力行實踐自身宣揚的「天下一家」（Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam）（記者按：印度作為主席國提出的今屆G20峰會格言）理念。

India has always wanted to be the voice of the underrepresented, underprivileged and if you like, the underdog. In the past, India provided leadership to the non-aligned movement and the G 77. More recently India has wanted to galvanize the Global South both politically and economically. While there is no doubt that India looks for support for itself and its positions by doing this, it is also true that India does a lot to share its know-how, wherewithal (limited as they are) and more recently, "frugal innovation" such as Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar (Identity Card scheme) and the COWIN platform (for vaccination). So, India does practice what it preaches in terms of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the World is one Family) by sharing with countries of the Global South.

問：即將舉行的G20峰會對印度外交政策有多重要？新德里想在G20峰會上為全球南方國家傳達什麼信息？印度可以如何向西方伙伴施加影響力？

答：我認為印度這邊在今年1月舉行了「全球南方之聲峰會」是高明一着，（峰會）有約125個屬於全球南方的國家以視像形式參與。承擔起這些國家的貢獻、優先事項和關切，並在G20內部將其明確表達，會是了不起的成就。盼望最終的新德里領袖聲明會反映大部分——如果不是全部——全球南方的關切，那些（關切）是印度所全面共享。印度身為北方（記者按：指發達國）和南方的「橋樑」，提出在G20之類的論壇上這樣做。

I thought it was brilliant on the part of India to have held the "Voice of the Global South Summit" in January 2023 with the virtual participation of some 125 Countries belonging to the Global South. To take their inputs, priorities and concerns on board and to articulate them in the G20 is no mean achievement. Hopefully, the final Delhi Leaders' Declaration will reflect most if not all of the concerns of the Global South, which are fully shared by India. India proposes to do this by being the "bridge" between the North and the South in fora such as G20.

問：以北京和巴西利亞缺席今年較早前（由印度發起和主辦的）全球南方國家之聲峰會為例，印度是否視巴西和中國為全球南方領導地位的競爭者？也許像你所說，印度不接受中國是發展中國家（記者按：庫馬爾早前網絡視像形式在亞洲協會香港中心活動發言時發表類似說法），然而其他全球南方國家或者會認同（中國的發展中國家地位）。贏得全球南方領導地位會為印度帶來什麼優勢？

答：中國和巴西未獲邀請到全球南方國家之聲峰會，是因為它們本身是G20的一部分，故無須尋求他們的觀點。巴西是印度的重要全球南方伙伴，我不相信在這問題上印度和巴西存在任何競爭。中國則完全是另一回事。坦白說，以中國目前的國民生產總值（GDP）、人均收入和消除極端貧窮的事實（中方聲稱）（記者按：2021年2月25日，中國國家主席習近平宣布，中國的脫貧攻堅戰取得了「全面勝利」）來看，中國根本「不」屬於全球南方。全球南方國家也許視中國為大型借款國、重要債權人和主要項目援助提供者，甚至在部分國家屬戰略伙伴，但我高度懷疑全球南方國家會視中國為全球南方的領袖。這是因為它們知道中國已成為大國，正跟美國競爭全球第一的頭銜。中國不能既是大國，又是全球南方的成員或領袖，這是無法解決的矛盾。

China and Brazil were not invited to the Voice of the Global South summit because they are already part of the G20, so their views were not sought. Brazil is an important Global South partner of India. And I do not believe there is any competition between India and Brazil in this regard. China is a completely different matter. Frankly, China with its current GDP, per capita income and the fact that it has abolished extreme poverty (its own claim) does NOT belong to the Global South at all. China may be considered by the Global South countries as a huge lender, an important creditor, a major project assistance giver and even a strategic partner by some countries, but I highly doubt Global South countries consider China a leader of the Global South. This is because they know China has become a Great Power and is now competing with the US for the number one title. China cannot be a Great Power and a leader/member of the Global South. That is an irreconciliable contradiction.

問：印度如何看待自身在金磚國家（BRICS）的位置，又或金磚國家在全球事務的地緣政治角色？在金磚國家擴容下，新德里可怎樣如你所說般維持它作為「非西方」而非「反西方」的集團呢？（記者按：同樣是亞洲協會香港中心活動的發言）

答：印度參與金磚國家、俄印中機制（RIC）和上海合作組織（SCO），是其獨立外交政策、實踐戰略自主及渴望多極世界的一部分。在這意義上，印度歡迎金磚國家擴容。尤其是俄羅斯、也許還有中國，可能想看到金磚國家成為反西方小集團，但印度不這樣想，因為它視金磚國家為促進多極世界的非西方小集團。那方面正是未來擴容後的金磚國家管控問題上的挑戰所在。

India's participation in BRICS, RIC and SCO etc is part of its independent foreign policy, practice of strategic autonomy and its desire to see a multipolar world. In that sense, India welcomes the BRICS expansion. Russia in particular and perhaps China too may want to see the BRICS as an anti-Western grouping. But not India, because it sees this a s a non-Western grouping contributing to multipolarity. And therein lies the challenge of managing things in an expanded BRICS in the future.

問：在出席約翰內斯堡金磚國家峰會後，中國國家主席習近平不會出席新德里的G20峰會。這是否中方就雙邊關係轉差向印度發出的信息？這會如何影響G20峰會的地位和成果？

答：這不會為峰會具體結果造成分別。他（習近平）的缺席是關乎地緣政治和中美關係多於中印關係。很難避免予人中國在金磚國家和上合組織等論壇會比在G20更感自在的印象，在G20、尤其是新德里（峰會），中國很可能在支持俄羅斯、債務議題等事項受到質疑，因此它可能覺得保持距離是更為便捷。（中國）國內的經濟逆風也可能是其一理由。

It will make no difference to the substantive outcome of the Summit. His absence has more to do with geopolitics and China's ties with US than the ties with India. It is hard to avoid the impression that China is more comfortable in fora like BRICS and SCO than G20. In G20, especially in Delhi, China was likely to be questioned on support for Russia, on the Debt issue etc so it may have found it more convenient to stay away. Economic headwinds at home may have also been a reason.

