【明報專訊】In the early 1950s, Fanny Rosenow, a breast cancer survivor and cancer advocate called the New York Times to post an advertisement for a support group for women with breast cancer. […]“I'm sorry, Ms. Rosenow, but the Times cannot publish the word breast or the word cancer in its pages. ”“Perhaps, ”the editor continued, “you could say there will be a meeting about diseases of the chest wall.”