周日話題：看守司法獨立——先行者的忠言

今日，法治存亡與司法獨立又成重大關注，下任終院首席法官任命有待立法會通過，重溫這位司法界前輩提出關於為何需要司法獨立、司法獨立有什麼先決條件和責任，以及法律界有什麼角色，應可為量度司法獨立作一個參考尺度，也可視為公眾對司法及法律界在此多難之秋應有的期望。

為何需要司法獨立

需要司法獨立，因為法律必須中立，否則便不值得尊重，而司法獨立的存在，是為了保證法律中立，因為法律由法庭解釋及實施，司法獨立的意思，是法官作出裁決時不得受任何不當的干預，特別是政府的干預。法庭只受法律的約束，只對法律忠誠。我注意到大法官是這樣說的：

The law is promise. It is a promise of neutrality. If the promise is broken, if neutrality does not prevail, then the law, as we know it, the law as we respect it, ceases to exist.

他的說法別有深義。一般說：「法律之前，人人平等」，法律是從上而下的，恆久生效，直到修改或廢除。但大法官說，法律是一個承諾——即是雙邊的，當一方毁諾，即是法律不再中立，或在其實施之際失去中立，那麼法律便不值得另一方尊重，其實「法律」已名存實亡。所以司法獨立與法律是共存亡的，當司法不再獨立，我們便無法律可言。

三大先決條件

怎樣才能做到司法獨立？大法官突出三大先決條件，其一是法庭須有充分的司法管轄權及能力，保障每個人的自由。先述原文：

Turning to the requisites of judicial independence, there are, of course, many. It is my respectful submission that one requisite for judicial independence is that judges have the jurisdiction, the right, and the official capacity to decide all matters, susceptible to judicial resolution, that are necessary to ensure liberty and human freedom.

這段文字說來自然，卻不好譯，因為涉及多重概念——例如什麼是「司法管轄權（jurisdiction）」，什麼是「matters...susceptible to judicial resolution」——但非常重要，因為很少人提及。簡單地說，就是司法獨立不是形式上的東西，不是沒有人明目張膽干預，不是「依足程序」就能滿足，而是法庭有真真正正的實權，在法庭的權限之內，保障一個人的自由。

舉個例子：特區政府去年提出的《逃犯條例》修正案，官員不停說擬被移交者的人權和自由得到充分保障，因為要經法庭程序，而香港有司法獨立。但這個「司法獨立」，以大法官的看法衡量，是徒具虛名的，因為這項法例根本沒有賦予法庭足夠的權力和能力去審訊和裁決這個人的人權，在擬移交的地區，會不會有被侵犯的危險，藉此批准或駁回針對他的移交令。

的確，如果法庭沒有能力保護庶民的自由，「司法獨立」有什麼意義？

面對這種情况，大法官認為法律界及社會必須致力要求擴大法庭的權力；如果我們不這樣做而甘於接受太有限的法庭角色，我們終會招致法庭實質上或觀感上成為剝奪庶民自由的幫兇：

If a judiciary does not have jurisdiction to this extent, then the members of the bar and the members of the larger society must continue to press to expand the jurisdiction. This is vital, because if the bar and the society seem indifferent to a too-narrow judicial charter, there is a risk that the judiciary will in fact or perception aid and abet a larger scheme to deprive persons of their liberty.

這正是香港人今日面對的處境。

司法獨立的第二項先決條件是對法律語言的忠誠。大法官指出，法律有法律的語言，有別於社會大眾的語言和政治機構的語言。法律有自己的詞彙、語法、邏輯、紀律、結構、時序、體裁。法官要忠於這套語言，而同等重要的是，這套語言要得到獨立的法律專業人士保存和豐富。

聽上去好像非常保守，但只要列舉實例就能清楚了解其中的道理。「公民廣場」三子案，加刑的裁決固然引起公眾不滿，但最惹人非議的是楊振權法官判案書中斥責「一股歪風」的一段判詞，令人感到法庭已受到某些政治勢力的影響，而終院後來也指出了這段判詞的不當。其實「言為心聲」，法律以外的不必要的文字，往往暴露了法官的個人傾向及素養。法庭不會永遠不錯，錯了有上級法庭糾正，但不當的言辭和態度，能影響司法獨立的公眾觀感。若傲慢輕蔑肆意為之，那麼這個先決條件便永遠失去。

在這方面，法律界是要共同承擔的。大法官認為法庭的裁決及對法律的釋義，不是由法官單獨作出，而是「bench and bar」——法官連同大律師共同達至。法庭考慮不周，大律師有責：

The bar, of course, is necessary to assist the bench in finding, in determining, in elaborating the meaning of the law. The bar is there to insist that it is not just the judges who make the law, but the courts as a whole. It is a collegial process; it is a further check, a further restraint, and a further discipline. And the bar is there, of course, to protest judgments believed to be in error, and, in the rare case, to expose the judge who is unfit for office.

法庭受到的約制，包括如果相信法庭的裁決錯誤，大律師有責即時發聲，甚至，在罕有地法官已不稱職的時候，大律師有責任挺身揭露。

我一直認為，法律界維護法治，不等於要為法庭隱瞞過失；剛相反，法律界，特別是大律師，有責任是其是，非其非，是司法獨立的先決條件。

第三項先決條件是對自古存在的中立原則的信念堅定不移。有法律學派認為法律就是由現存的規例條文所構成，背後並無超然而立的原則。大法官則堅信有這樣的超然而中立的原則存在，這些原則容納二元對辯而代代變化的可能。每一代都有權塑造自己的未來，但須貫徹始終，不離棄保護基本自由的原則，因為這些原則是任何體面、自由、進步的社會的立足點。司法獨立的理念，只能存活在尊重理性的社會之中。

知法之外的責任是知己

大法官認為司法獨立加諸每一位法官的責任與承擔如下：

Let me single out just two. The judge must commit himself, commit herself, upon first taking judicial office, to become learned in the law. When you assume the bench, that is a sign that your commitment to learning has just begun, not that it has ended. This, of course, is necessary if you are to know all the niceties and myriad details of the laws of the realm, so that it is a check on your great and significant and substantial power. This is necessary if the law is to instruct your judgment.

法官若要精通法區之內一切法律的微言大義，當然要皓首窮經，唯有法律學識淵博，才能對自己手握的重大權力知所限制，才能令法律指導你的裁決。

知法之外的另一個責任是知己。大法官以自己為例，擔任了法官二十多年，他驚訝地發現他仍經常要回到初上任時，躬身自問：「我是否有某種心態、愛惡、偏見、盲點，驅使我趨向某個裁決？」他認為不斷的自我檢討並不是優柔寡斷，而是對司法誓言的忠誠。

結語：如何避免濫權？

謙虛是智者的標誌。無知是自大者的致命傷。法官的判決，能予奪一個人的自由、財產和權力。司法權是極大的權力，如何能避免司法獨立成為濫權？就在這點上，大法官的結語已令我深深感動：

My dear colleagues in the judiciary, if members of the public or the bar, perhaps even an occasional judge, thinks that judicial power is simply a charade for the exercise of naked authority; if they think that the judicial office is just a power grab in a black robe; if they think it is just a subtle disguise for the exercise of a political function; then they do not believe in judicial independence. If you, however, believe there are neutral principles in the law; if you believe there are transcendent principles illuminating the idea of freedom and human spirituality, if you believe the doctrine and the principles of the law, in the hands of a sensitive, dedicated, and independent judiciary, can contribute to making our society more decent, more compassionate, more tolerant; then you believe in judicial independence. Of course I accept the latter proposition.

I say this not to lecture you, but to indicate my admiration for your unyielding efforts to preserve the Rule of Law here in Hong Kong. You must speak reason to your litigants. You must speak justice to society. You must speak truth to power. If you do, when the history of this time is written, then it will likely say to future generations that, because of what you have done here, freedom prevails in Hong Kong. Freedom, which must survive here and flourish here, is freedom to which all human kind must always aspire.

「如果有人——公眾、法律界，甚至個別法官，以為司法權只是戲服裝扮下的赤裸裸權力；如果以為司法職位只是披上黑袍的權力爭奪，只是經含蓄掩飾的政治功能——那麼他們並不相信司法獨立。但如果你相信法律裏有中立的原則，相信有超然的原則照亮自由的理念和人類的靈性，相信法律原則，在敏銳、無私奉獻、獨立的司法機構的手中，會為建立更體面、有同情心和包容的社會作出貢獻，那麼你就相信司法獨立。

我來此不是要向你們演說，而是表達對你們致力維護香港法治的欽佩。你們要對訴訟人說理，對社會說公義、對權力說真相。若然如此，將來人們寫這段歷史時，他們會記下，因為你們所做的，自由得以在香港維持……」

首席法官任命的通過

立法會根據《基本法》第73（7）條通過終審法院首席法官的任命，是一項實質而非只是形式上的程序，但在立法會過去建立的原則上，司法人員的任命應由獨立的司法人員推薦機制決定。除非有明顯而重大的失誤，否則立法會應該如議通過。這個原則的另一面是：不認同某一位任命人選的表現既不構成不通過的理由，通過任命同樣不等於對這位人選的推許或認同。法律任命的辯論，一如其他立法會辯論，議員在會議規則之下享有絕對言論自由。

文//吳靄儀

編輯//林曉慧

fb﹕http://www.facebook.com/SundayMingpao