【明報文章】英年早逝的英國導演安東尼.明格拉的電影《別問我是誰》(The English Patient)中,中段一幕Madox向Almasy在撒哈拉沙漠告別時說:「We didn't care about countries, did we? Brits, Arabs, Hungarians, Germans. None of that mattered, did it? It was something finer than that.」