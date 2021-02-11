F1︱咸美頓撞韋斯塔本後主場揚威 被批缺體育精神 賽會譴責網上種族歧視言論 (17:42)

世界一級方程式（F1）冠軍之爭於昨晚（19日）英國站正賽終擦出火花。尋求衛冕但總成績落後的咸美頓，起步後僅9個彎，便與帶頭的荷蘭勁敵韋斯塔本碰撞，致後者退賽。主場出戰的「黑帝」在賽事重開後被罰時10秒，仍依次趕過麥拿侖的諾利斯、隊友保達斯及法拉利車手陸奇尼，第8次主場揚威，賽後在大看台前揮舞英國國旗慶祝，被批評是不尊重。賽會、平治車隊則譴責部分網上種族歧視言論。
平治本周帶着戰車更新出賽，助咸美頓在單圈排位賽最快，但他在新增的衝刺排位賽遭韋斯塔本趕過，昨晚次名起步下，在銀石賽道首半圈一直緊追韋少。直至在Copse這個快右彎，「黑帝」嘗試進佔內線，平治戰車左頭轆與韋少紅牛戰車的右尾轆碰撞。韋少以51G衝力高速撞欄退賽，引發紅旗暫停比賽近40分鐘，送院檢查後無礙已出院。
韋少的總成績領先優勢今站後由32分大減至只得8分，賽後發文批評咸美頓：「對被撞開後退賽很失望，（10秒）判罰無助於我們，也與這危險舉動不相等。在醫院看到這慶祝，也感到不尊重和缺乏體育精神，但這都成過去。」紅牛領隊漢拿批評屬職業犯規，咸美頓賽後表示二人是平排入彎：「當雙方都具侵略性，互不相讓，碰撞便是結果。」距意外最近的陸奇尼亦認為是合法競賽。
賽會之後公布判罰10秒的理由，指佔內線咸美頓沒切入彎心頂點，要為意外負上大部分責任，強調判罰不以意外嚴重性衡量。紅牛方面不能就比賽判罰上訴，但可要求國際汽車聯會再調查事件，就調查結果加罰。
另外，世界拉力賽（WRC）昨誕生歷來最年輕分站冠軍。20歲芬蘭籍新星路雲柏拉（Kalle Rovanpera）完成愛沙尼亞站24個特殊路段後，以近1分鐘優勢勝出。他亦與2001年贏得瑞典站的父親，成為首對WRC取得分站冠軍的父子。
