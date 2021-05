NBA︱湖人今季打吡戰三戰皆北 一眉背傷無礙 明可生死戰鬥拓荒者 (16:53)

湖人在今早的洛杉磯打吡有占士續缺陣,而另一星將安東尼戴維斯僅上陣9分鐘,即在1次3分跳投後,撞到邊線廣告板,之後未再上陣,只得4分。外間原以為他足踝受傷,但湖人指他是背傷,「一眉」則補充:「我的足踝還好,但背部扯繃緊了。以目前的感覺,我覺得下場可以披甲。」

Here is where Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle, for those who didn't see. He's currently in the locker room. No word from the Lakers on his status. He stayed in the game after this, but hasn't been seen since his shift ended. pic.twitter.com/x6RL1A0Uu7

— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 7, 2021