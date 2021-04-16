英超︱普巴批摩連奴總與球員作對 新贊助諷熱刺獎盃櫃鋪塵後致歉 (20:23)

普巴接受《天空體育》訪問時，比較摩連奴與現任領隊蘇斯克查的最大分別，是蘇帥從不壓逼麾下：「可能他未必起用部分球員，但不代表他當人透明。我曾經與摩連奴關係不錯，然後到另一天，我也難以解釋發生了甚麼事。」普巴亦以左閘勞基梳爾今季復勇為例，顯示這問題不單純發生在自己身上。

曼聯上輪英超反勝熱刺，報回首循環一敗之仇，但兩軍教頭賽後就管教球員而爭論，普巴說這件事很摩連奴：「他輸了波，不想談論比賽，所以就說有關當別人父親的事。這就是他，每個人都知道，這件事很摩連奴。」

另外，熱刺昨公布油漆品牌多樂士成為新贊助商，但後者的Twitter帳號，回應網民時恥笑熱刺「獎盃櫃鋪塵」，「狗狗踢中堅還較好」。他們其後道歉，而熱刺則表示「放你一馬」。

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole." Paul Pogba criticises Jose Mourinho the manager in explosive exclusive interview 👉🏽 https://t.co/PILdlpzy7L pic.twitter.com/R4eKKJ3Qn0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2021

We’re deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial.These do not reflect how proud we are to be the Official Paint Supplier of the Club. We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.