體育

英超︱普巴批摩連奴總與球員作對 新贊助諷熱刺獎盃櫃鋪塵後致歉 (20:23)

英超曼聯今晨（16日）歐霸過關，中場保羅普巴近3年首任隊長。這名法國隊中場今日在一個訪問中，批評前帥摩連奴總與球員作對。

普巴接受《天空體育》訪問時，比較摩連奴與現任領隊蘇斯克查的最大分別，是蘇帥從不壓逼麾下：「可能他未必起用部分球員，但不代表他當人透明。我曾經與摩連奴關係不錯，然後到另一天，我也難以解釋發生了甚麼事。」普巴亦以左閘勞基梳爾今季復勇為例，顯示這問題不單純發生在自己身上。

曼聯上輪英超反勝熱刺，報回首循環一敗之仇，但兩軍教頭賽後就管教球員而爭論，普巴說這件事很摩連奴：「他輸了波，不想談論比賽，所以就說有關當別人父親的事。這就是他，每個人都知道，這件事很摩連奴。」

另外，熱刺昨公布油漆品牌多樂士成為新贊助商，但後者的Twitter帳號，回應網民時恥笑熱刺「獎盃櫃鋪塵」，「狗狗踢中堅還較好」。他們其後道歉，而熱刺則表示「放你一馬」。

其他報道：歐霸8強丨奧巴美揚染瘧疾住院 阿仙奴照晉級 決賽或演英超內訌

其他報道：東京奧運︱場地盃外隊安排未定  沈金康憂礙寓賽於操  李慧詩或改鬥全國賽

相關字詞﹕體育 編輯推介 足球 英超 熱刺 曼聯 保羅普巴 摩連奴 蘇斯克查

上 / 下一篇新聞