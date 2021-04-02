意甲︱祖雲3子違限聚令被內部停賽 6將打吡缺陣 戴巴拿：晚餐非派對 (23:02)

戴巴拿與艾法美路，被指與另外約10名友人，日前晚間到麥堅尼家中開派對，違反意國防疫規定而被罰款。祖雲是役將棄用3人以作處分，會方否認還有其他祖雲球員同場。戴巴拿則在網上道歉：「這不是派對，但在外享用晚餐是我們不對，需要道歉。」

由於邦路斯與另外4名意大利隊職員確診，即使各隊意軍球員歸隊後病毒測試呈陰性，但薩斯索羅仍公布4名球員明晚對羅馬將缺陣。另外，榜首國際米蘭在班主蘇寧集團勢撤資下，據報將出售一兩名主力，射手盧卡古將標價1.2億歐元（約11億港元）。

🗣| Dybala apologising on Instagram:



"I know that in such a difficult time in the world (Covid) it would have been better not to make such a mistake, but I was wrong to attend the dinner. It wasn't a party, anyway I was wrong and I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/e88xFMejNq— JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 1, 2021