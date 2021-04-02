體育

意甲︱祖雲3子違限聚令被內部停賽 6將打吡缺陣 戴巴拿：晚餐非派對 (23:02)

祖雲達斯爭意甲十連霸陷入劣勢，守將邦路斯及美列迪美羅近日更在出戰國際賽時感染新冠病毒，保羅戴巴拿、韋斯頓麥堅尼及艾法美路亦因晚上違禁聚會，被內部處分，連同停賽的門將保方，最少6人下周日（4日）凌晨打吡戰作客拖連奴缺陣。惟戴巴拿事後否認參加的是派對。

戴巴拿與艾法美路，被指與另外約10名友人，日前晚間到麥堅尼家中開派對，違反意國防疫規定而被罰款。祖雲是役將棄用3人以作處分，會方否認還有其他祖雲球員同場。戴巴拿則在網上道歉：「這不是派對，但在外享用晚餐是我們不對，需要道歉。」

由於邦路斯與另外4名意大利隊職員確診，即使各隊意軍球員歸隊後病毒測試呈陰性，但薩斯索羅仍公布4名球員明晚對羅馬將缺陣。另外，榜首國際米蘭在班主蘇寧集團勢撤資下，據報將出售一兩名主力，射手盧卡古將標價1.2億歐元（約11億港元）。

其他報道：游泳｜孫楊禁藥案下月尾重審 雙方各換法律代表

其他報道：東京奧運丨火炬手不經大阪市街道  當地官員再促叫停  奧運相稱合理

https://twitter.com/juvefcdotcom/status/1377974554182684676

相關字詞﹕體育 編輯推介 足球 意甲 祖雲達斯 拖連奴 保羅戴巴拿 韋斯頓麥堅尼 艾法美路 美列迪美羅 邦路斯 保方

上 / 下一篇新聞