英足盃︱熱刺對手越七級挑戰 靠抽獎券填門票收入 幸運兒可代任主帥 (22:33)

馬連的主席Paul Leary稱球會在疫情下，未能如過去靠出租宴會廳等幫補收入，加上非職業聯賽腰斬，近1年已損失30萬鎊（約316萬港元），今次因為賽事閉門，未能善用可容納約3200人的主場，門票及其他比賽日收入，連同贊助合約等少收約10萬鎊（約105萬港元），等同正常球季的10個月班費。

會方因此在上月起搞網上抽獎券，每張值10鎊，過去24小時有近4000人認購，達到售出1萬張的目標，加上合共20萬鎊的比賽獎金及轉播收入，今季勢可收支平衡。Leary承認這揭示草根足球的危機，「如不是今次足總盃佳績，我不知道球會能怎樣發展下去」。

馬連在1974年才加入英格蘭聯賽體系，最高只曾在1979至2019年征戰北部超聯（第7級），現時排北超聯西北區甲組第6位，與熱刺跨聯賽相距140位，創下足總盃最大差距的對賽。

其他報道：港超｜「黑山伊巴」最快下月向傑志報到 主帥朱志光信有助出征亞洲賽

其他報道：網球奇聞｜對手誤踩廣告板拗柴 澳網冠軍基蓮新年首擊闖16強

We have now reached 10,000 tickets sold for our match v @SpursOfficial. The emotion now for what the football world has done in our name is overwhelming. There is no better feeling than when football comes together. THANK YOU!



For people getting to know Marine, watch this: (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aJ3qnYQEXa

— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 9, 2021