英足盃︱熱刺對手越七級挑戰 靠抽獎券填門票收入 幸運兒可代任主帥 (22:33)

(22:33)

英格蘭足球明晨上演最懸殊的對決，第8級別球會馬連在足總盃第3圈對英超勁旅熱刺前公布，預售虛擬門票兼抽獎券達標，預計可填補閉門作賽的比賽日收入。這逾萬人當中的幸運兒，將可在下季的季前賽代替現任教練領軍。

馬連的主席Paul Leary稱球會在疫情下，未能如過去靠出租宴會廳等幫補收入，加上非職業聯賽腰斬，近1年已損失30萬鎊（約316萬港元），今次因為賽事閉門，未能善用可容納約3200人的主場，門票及其他比賽日收入，連同贊助合約等少收約10萬鎊（約105萬港元），等同正常球季的10個月班費。

會方因此在上月起搞網上抽獎券，每張值10鎊，過去24小時有近4000人認購，達到售出1萬張的目標，加上合共20萬鎊的比賽獎金及轉播收入，今季勢可收支平衡。Leary承認這揭示草根足球的危機，「如不是今次足總盃佳績，我不知道球會能怎樣發展下去」。

馬連在1974年才加入英格蘭聯賽體系，最高只曾在1979至2019年征戰北部超聯（第7級），現時排北超聯西北區甲組第6位，與熱刺跨聯賽相距140位，創下足總盃最大差距的對賽。

