歐聯｜C朗盼新季能下最佳決定　撰文總結被指支持易帥 (18:58)

祖雲達斯昨日（8日）在歐聯16強被里昂淘汰後，教練沙利烏紗帽不保，球會迅即擢升派路為新帥。「斑馬兵」球星基斯坦奴朗拿度（C朗）在社交網站建議球隊趁短暫假期，以批判思考帶領球隊進步，以滿足球迷期望，疑暗示踢走傳言與他不和的沙利屬正確舉措。
祖雲達斯在16強輸作客入球而無緣8強，沙利賽後被革職，派路數小時後上任。連同意大利盃決戰不敵拿玻里，祖雲達斯今季只獲意甲冠軍。C朗在球會易帥後，即在社交網Instagram寫道：「我們這個球季已結束，比正常的要遲，但又比預期的早。現在是反省的時候，需好好分析過程，因為批判思考是唯一可以改善的方法；大球會如祖雲達斯要永遠追求成為世上最佳球隊。」
他又為經歷艱辛後奪得意甲，以及為祖雲達斯入37球而自豪，但亦提及球迷要求會更高，必須全力付出去配合期望。他最後冀望球會中人趁這短暫假期，就球隊的未來「定下最佳決定，好讓回歸時更加強大和更加忠誠」。
另外，C朗全文未有談及沙利，二人今季曾傳不咬弦。他去年11月於聯賽勝AC米蘭時被換出時，面露不悅和沮喪之情。據意大利傳媒報道，C朗當日出場後逕自返回更衣室期間，曾以粗言怒斥沙利。
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼