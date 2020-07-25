【英超煞科:有片】紅軍藍月篤定冠亞　拉爾拉拿偕施華感人道別 (22:48)

英超冠、亞軍塵埃落定，不過兩隊聯賽明晚（26日）的煞科戰並非例行公事，而是兩名效力多年的功勳戰將拉爾拉拿及大衛施華，分別為利物浦及曼城在英超的最後一戰。
32歲英格蘭隊中場拉爾拉拿，自2014年夏天由修咸頓加盟利物浦效力6季，上陣178場入22球，將於完季約滿離隊，紅軍職球員今日特別與他合照及致送紀念海報。臨別在即，拉爾拉拿在紅軍明晚作客紐卡素前，於社交網發告別信，表達對球會的感情。
他稱在球會度過令人興奮的6年，並點名感激領隊高普及隊長佐敦軒達臣，還有當年羅致他的前帥羅渣士：「這些年來球隊並非一帆風順，有時會退後一步，但之後我們會前進兩步回應。這是一段偉大的旅程，我很榮幸能成為其中一分子，整隊球員都是傳奇。我不想離開，但現在是接受新挑戰的最佳時機，我覺得可在頂級聯賽多踢兩三年。」
曼城隊長大衛施華同樣將於季尾約滿，離開效力10年的曼城，主場對諾域治將是他在英超最後一戰。這名34歲西班牙隊中場說，會想念在「藍月」的一切：「現在當我回顧在曼城的歲月，所得到的成就是之前從未想像過，球會所有人都對我非常尊重，我想向大家說聲多謝，我將永遠是曼城的一分子。我自覺在球場上比賽的時間將愈來愈少，所以會盡情享受每次上陣的時間。」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Nothing but love and appreciation for the last 6 years. Thanks to the amazing people who made this place feel like home. To the supporters for accepting me and making me feel like one of their own. The staff - the world-class staff - without whom none of what we achieve as players would be possible. I can’t find the words to do justice for how much they mean to me... they are everything! To Brendan Rodgers, I will forever be grateful that he gave me the privilege to represent this club. To Jürgen Klopp, an even better man than he is a football manager. My teammates, they are my brothers. To share this journey with these boys has made me feel the luckiest fella in the game. To the Skip, Jordan Henderson... my best friend! No one deserves success more than this guy. It’s meant everything to be at his side while he’s achieved it. And to my own family, my wife and children, my mum, dad and sister... my own “team”. They made the good times better and the tough times bearable. I am so grateful to have been part of this special place. And now on to the next adventure. With love, Adam
Best friends, teammates and now Premier League champions 🥰 Adam Lallana pays an emotional tribute to his captain, Jordan Henderson ❤️
Posted by Liverpool FC on Friday, 24 July 2020
One last time 💪
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/INSO5bPtjQ
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 25, 2020