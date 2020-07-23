【拳擊】54歲泰臣9.12重返擂台　加厚拳套表演賽鬥51歲鍾斯 (18:41)

泰臣（Mike Tyson）復出表演賽的對手傳聞擾攘多時，如今終於有定案。他落實9月與年輕3歲的美籍同胞鍾斯（Roy Jones Jr）合演表演賽，為這兩名前世界拳王首度碰頭。據報賽事將在洛杉磯舉行，設網上直播，二人將戴上加厚拳套，大會強調今仗全為滿足拳迷心願。
上月踏入54歲的泰臣，已約戰曾稱霸4個量級的鍾斯，於9月12日合演8回合較量；賽事假洛杉磯Dignity Health Sports Park上演，取名《前線對決》（Frontline Battle），雙方使用的拳套將比職業賽規定的10盎司重。
二人近日在視像會議中簽約作實，從網上短片可見，泰臣無改多年陋習，在鏡頭前吸着捲煙。這名拳壇傳奇職業生涯累積50勝6負，近月積極操練，但闊別職業擂台已達15年。至於鍾斯自2018年2月退役至今不足兩年半，職業生涯最後四戰全勝，累計66勝9負。
It’s Official!!! MIKE TYSON I'M FIGHTING ROY JONES JR. ... 8-Round Exhibition!!! The 54-year-old boxing legend has been training his ass off to get back in the ring ... and now, we've learned his first opponent is one of the greatest fighters EVER! "Iron" Mike will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an 8-round exhibition being called Frontline Battle -- available on Pay-per-view and on the social media platform, Triller. Mike Tyson/Weibo/AP We're told the fight will take place in California -- and will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. The event will include an undercard and live musical performances from top artists -- and since Triller is backed by big stars like Snoop, Lil Wayne, Future, The Weeknd, Pitbull, Marshmello and more -- the entertainment should be pretty solid! FYI, Triller is a rapidly growing social media platform that's gunning to take over the TikTok crowd -- and while it's previously focused on music (including partnerships with major labels) it's now making a concentrated foray into live events including sports. Tyson has been talking about a comeback for months and got some massive offers -- so, we're guessing Triller shelled out some big bucks to land the rights to his first comeback fight. There's more ... we've also learned Triller locked up the rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring Mike and Roy preparing for their fight ... with 2 episodes dropping every week until fight night, streaming on the platform. As for the combatants, RJJ is 51 -- and held titles in 4 different weight classes ... middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. Roy most recently fought in Feb. 2018 -- but he's been training constantly and feels he can compete with Tyson. Of course, Tyson hasn't had a pro fight since June 2005 ... and battled substance abuse and weight issues after he stepped away. But now, Tyson says he's made health and fitness a priority again -- and wants to get back into the ring to help raise money for charity.
