【網球】女性伴侶誕女兒　前世界一姐史杜素獲球壇祝福 (22:19)

網球前世界一姐史杜素昨日（13日）公布，其伴侶Liz上月誕下女兒，二人為疫下迎來新生命感恩。36歲的史杜素早年出櫃，近年屢為同志平權發聲。
36歲的史杜素在社交網上載照片，顯示她與Liz抱着一名女嬰。她寫道：「疫情之下各地封城，令很多人陷於困難，但這段時間是我人生最興奮的時刻。6月16日，我的伴侶Liz誕下美麗的小女孩，大家都在開心地適應新身分。」史杜素透露，女兒取名Genevieve，三口子在家就是最幸福的時光，亦期待看着女兒成長。
史杜素現時女單世界排名97位，今年初於澳洲公開賽首圈出局，但去年在澳網贏下女雙冠軍。她早年公開同性戀身分，獲英籍名將梅利等支持。在她宣布成為媽媽後，女子網球聯會（WTA）、澳網賽會等亦送上祝福。
而世界一哥佐高域早前主辦慈善賽，卻在家鄉塞爾維亞上演次站期間，與多名參賽者及教練確診新冠病毒。他早前病毒檢測呈陰性，被拍到近日現身薩拉熱窩度假。
Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life. On the 16th of June, my partner Liz gave birth to our beautiful little girl, Genevieve. It has been a whirlwind time but we could not imagine life without her now. Mum and Evie are doing well and it’s so amazing to be home with them both. We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos. We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up....Although not too quickly we hope! 👧🏻🥰❤️ #babygirl #homecourt #wta #tennisaustralia #family
其他報道：【英甲】韋甘比創會133年首闖英冠 《FIFA》「大隻佬」艾堅芬華獲高普祝賀