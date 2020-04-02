【溫網取消】38歲費達拿感震驚不言退　夏納盼明年爭衛冕 (20:28)

受新冠肺炎疫情影響，原定6月底展開的溫布頓網球錦標賽取消，歷來男單奪冠次數最多的「瑞士天王」費達拿直言震驚，但亦和衛冕女單的夏納、世界一姐巴迪、姬維杜娃等星將一樣，表示期待疫情過後，明年再參戰。
溫網賽會昨晚宣布取消今年賽事，為肺炎疫情爆發後首個取消的大滿貫賽事，而男、女子職業網球協會隨後亦發表聯合聲明，宣布續停賽至7月13日。原本在溫網前舉行的法國公開賽，早前落實延至9月20日至10月4日，惟與美國公開賽相隔僅一周，美網賽會昨在溫網宣布取消後，發聲明重申將如期在8月24日至9月13日上演。
曾八奪溫網的費達拿今年1月戰畢澳洲公開賽後，一直未有參賽，早前決定放棄泥地賽季，原計畫在草地賽復出，力爭刷新溫網男單奪冠紀錄。他昨晚得悉溫網取消後，先在Twitter簡單寫道「震驚」，其後補充以健康和家人為重。不少球迷擔心，現年38歲的「費天王」會否堅持至明年，但幸好他再大派定心丸，在Instagram寫道：「很期待明年再參戰，這決定令我在這艱難時勢更欣賞網球運動。」
至於「細威」莎蓮娜威廉絲亦同樣感到震驚，女單衛冕冠軍夏納則樂觀面對：「我們現正經歷比網球更重要的事，最好消息是，溫網明年將會回歸，意味着我會更期待衛冕頭銜！各位要保持堅強和信念。」
So sad to hear it confirmed that Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis now, and the best news is, Wimbledon will be back next year. And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title there! Stay strong everyone and keep believing 💪
球星對溫網取消的反應
巴迪（女單世界排名第一）
姬維杜娃（2011、2014年女單冠軍）
Definitely a tough one to take, with the announcement of the cancellation of @wimbledon this year. Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it's a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar. I will missing playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, BUT of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more!
