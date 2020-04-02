體育

【溫網取消】38歲費達拿感震驚不言退　夏納盼明年爭衛冕 (20:28)

受新冠肺炎疫情影響，原定6月底展開的溫布頓網球錦標賽取消，歷來男單奪冠次數最多的「瑞士天王」費達拿直言震驚，但亦和衛冕女單的夏納、世界一姐巴迪、姬維杜娃等星將一樣，表示期待疫情過後，明年再參戰。

溫網賽會昨晚宣布取消今年賽事，為肺炎疫情爆發後首個取消的大滿貫賽事，而男、女子職業網球協會隨後亦發表聯合聲明，宣布續停賽至7月13日。原本在溫網前舉行的法國公開賽，早前落實延至9月20日至10月4日，惟與美國公開賽相隔僅一周，美網賽會昨在溫網宣布取消後，發聲明重申將如期在8月24日至9月13日上演。

曾八奪溫網的費達拿今年1月戰畢澳洲公開賽後，一直未有參賽，早前決定放棄泥地賽季，原計畫在草地賽復出，力爭刷新溫網男單奪冠紀錄。他昨晚得悉溫網取消後，先在Twitter簡單寫道「震驚」，其後補充以健康和家人為重。不少球迷擔心，現年38歲的「費天王」會否堅持至明年，但幸好他再大派定心丸，在Instagram寫道：「很期待明年再參戰，這決定令我在這艱難時勢更欣賞網球運動。」

至於「細威」莎蓮娜威廉絲亦同樣感到震驚，女單衛冕冠軍夏納則樂觀面對：「我們現正經歷比網球更重要的事，最好消息是，溫網明年將會回歸，意味着我會更期待衛冕頭銜！各位要保持堅強和信念。」

 

