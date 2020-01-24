體育

【新冠肺炎】英超球會出招娛樂球迷　屈福特打機逼和李城　曼城同修咸頓玩過三關 (22:50)

英超暫定停賽至4月3日，為免一班球迷周末苦悶，各球會在社交平台各出奇招，與球迷互動。屈福特就在電腦遊戲與原定下輪對手李斯特城交手，最終在先落後一球下，以1：1逼和對手。

至於修咸頓則相約下輪對手諾域治玩井字過三關，苦候對方應戰...

 

後來改由曼城上陣，最終雙方打和。現實中，修咸頓今季首循環以1：2敗走曼城，賽後更打趣地說：「英超賽會，請給我1分...」

 

玩完過三關，曼城再邀請球迷參與填色遊戲。

 

 

 

