【新冠肺炎】英超球會出招娛樂球迷　屈福特打機逼和李城　曼城同修咸頓玩過三關 (22:50)

至於修咸頓則相約下輪對手諾域治玩井字過三關，苦候對方應戰...

We might as well have a game of something! Your move... pic.twitter.com/QPTYqkSy3U — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 14, 2020

後來改由曼城上陣，最終雙方打和。現實中，修咸頓今季首循環以1：2敗走曼城，賽後更打趣地說：「英超賽會，請給我1分...」

An intriguing tactical battle comes to an end.

玩完過三關，曼城再邀請球迷參與填色遊戲。

Little something for you guys to play about with while there’s no footie.

Let’s see your best colouring job on @aguerosergiokun, either digitally or printed out 🖼

More of these to come in the next few days 👩‍🎨

🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/VW4mN7arIc — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020