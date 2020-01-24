【新冠肺炎】譚德塞轉載高普公開信捱批　普巴另類響應防疫　盧卡古戴巴拿懶理 (23:10)

新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情持續下，世界衛生組織（WHO）總幹事譚德塞昨起在個人Twitter發起洗手挑戰（#SafeHands），更點名世界名人協助推廣。國際足協主席恩范天奴、曼聯名宿舒米高等已響應，曼聯中場保羅普巴與利物浦門將艾利臣比加亦自製圖片呼籲防疫，但國際米蘭前鋒盧卡古、祖雲達斯前鋒保羅戴巴拿就未有理會。
另一方面在歐美體壇停擺下，利物浦領隊高普今日發公開信，呼籲球迷防疫。譚德塞亦有在網上轉載，兼讚揚高普、祖雲達斯球星基斯坦奴朗拿度、世界一級方程式賽車（F1）車手哥桑等推廣防疫，但相關帖文就被大量網民洗版，留言要求失職的譚德塞辭職。
There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO 👇
Show the 🌍 where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge! pic.twitter.com/5ElZyiyZun— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020
I now nominate:@Pschmeichel1
Nasser Al-Khelaifi @PSG_inside@paulpogba@RomeluLukaku9 @PauDybala_JR
to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020
Thank you Jürgen Klopp and @LFC for your powerful message to the world. Put people's health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the @WHO way. We will win the fight against #COVID19 if we are working together. #coronavirushttps://t.co/h6uGF8ZiRJ— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020
#Dab to beat #coronavirus. Follow @WHO advice to Be Ready for #COVID19 https://t.co/Ej0FqcHbj5 pic.twitter.com/4DhQ7NsZYk— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 13, 2020
Thank you Gianni & @FIFAcom for joining the #SafeHands Challenge & demonstrating an easy, practical way to protect people from #coronavirus by washing their hands. 2 mins of washing means you have super clean hands. @WHO recommends people wash for 40-60 secs at least. #COVID19 https://t.co/IiRKdQ6HQ8— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020
I’m taking on the WHO #SafeHands challenge in solidarity of all those affected by the coronavirus. Hand hygiene is key to keep ourselves and others protected. Spread the message, not the virus. pic.twitter.com/K7eGPhcDIv— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 13, 2020