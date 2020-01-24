體育

【新冠肺炎】譚德塞轉載高普公開信捱批　普巴另類響應防疫　盧卡古戴巴拿懶理 (23:10)

新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情持續下，世界衛生組織（WHO）總幹事譚德塞昨起在個人Twitter發起洗手挑戰（#SafeHands），更點名世界名人協助推廣。國際足協主席恩范天奴、曼聯名宿舒米高等已響應，曼聯中場保羅普巴與利物浦門將艾利臣比加亦自製圖片呼籲防疫，但國際米蘭前鋒盧卡古、祖雲達斯前鋒保羅戴巴拿就未有理會。

另一方面在歐美體壇停擺下，利物浦領隊高普今日發公開信，呼籲球迷防疫。譚德塞亦有在網上轉載，兼讚揚高普、祖雲達斯球星基斯坦奴朗拿度、世界一級方程式賽車（F1）車手哥桑等推廣防疫，但相關帖文就被大量網民洗版，留言要求失職的譚德塞辭職。

