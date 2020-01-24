【新冠肺炎】譚德塞轉載高普公開信捱批　普巴另類響應防疫　盧卡古戴巴拿懶理 (23:10)

另一方面在歐美體壇停擺下，利物浦領隊高普今日發公開信，呼籲球迷防疫。譚德塞亦有在網上轉載，兼讚揚高普、祖雲達斯球星基斯坦奴朗拿度、世界一級方程式賽車（F1）車手哥桑等推廣防疫，但相關帖文就被大量網民洗版，留言要求失職的譚德塞辭職。

There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO 👇

Show the 🌍 where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge! pic.twitter.com/5ElZyiyZun— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020