AI智慧應用｜實測「文字生成英文語音」3個免費工具　大學教授分析優劣 (19:25)

以下內容摘錄自《明報》英譯社評，並用上述AI工具生成英文語音：

「Late last year the government launched the Three-Tier School-based Emergency Mechanism for secondary schools to identify and support students at high risk of suicide. The tentative plan was for the mechanism to be put in place until the end of next year. Lam Ching-choi, the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health, has recently stated that the issue of student suicides has improved, with four school suicide cases in September and October this year, fewer than the same period last year. Government data shows that there were 32 suspected fatal student suicides reported in primary and secondary schools last year and 22 cases reported up to October this year.」（摘自2024年12月20日Editorial：Support for Student Mental Health Should Be an Ongoing Campaign）

◎AI工具一 ElevenLabs

AI講者Alice（特質：News/British/Confident/Middle-aged/Female）

AI講者Brian（特質：Narration/American/Deep/Middle-aged/Male）

梁頌康分析：所有母音（vowel）和子音（consonant）的發音非常清晰準確，兩個音檔中的英式和美式口音跟特質陳述的一樣；拆句和節奏適當；兩個聲音也令人舒暢且易於跟隨。

◎AI工具二 Resemble.ai

AI講者Ash（特質：British/Male/Explainer）

AI講者Charlotte（特質：American/Female/Conversational）

梁頌康分析：整體發音準確；英式和美式口音均標準。不過，兩個音檔於拆句及抑揚頓挫方面稍為不及ElevenLabs說得自然，發音也似乎不如ElevenLabs清晰。

◎AI工具三 Voice.ai（由於工具限制300個字元，以下音檔朗讀的文字篇幅會較短）

AI講者Connie Williams（特質：Warm/Nurturing voice/Great for educational content）

AI講者Kiara Walker（特質：Warm/Relatable voice/Ideal for podcasts）

梁頌康分析：Connie Williams說話速度太快，除了標點符號位置外，其餘幾乎沒有停頓位；Kiara Walker的語調平緩，應用於podcast理想，但若作為教學用途，發音或未夠清晰。

●整體分析：梁頌康表示，總體來說，所有音檔在母音（vowel）、子音（consonant）和語調方面的準確度很高。值得注意的是，所有音檔的聲音和字詞連接很自然，語音聽起來不僵硬，不似機械人發聲，就像人說話。此外，所有音檔的停頓位和拆句方式也恰當。唯一問題是語速，相信工具有方法可調整。

英式和美式口音方面，所有AI講者發音準確。ElevenLabs的兩名AI講者尤其能夠發出/t/、/r/、/a/的音；「data」一字更是有效區分兩種口音。

●AI生成語音的缺點：梁頌康指出，對於學習者來說，用AI語音學習單詞發音非常理想；以這些音檔質素為例，從中學習字詞連接、停頓位、拆句，也適合。然而，不建議僅依賴AI生成的語音學習英文演講或有效的溝通，因為AI生成的語音於情感表達方面尚有不足，語調亦未能充分表達講者的意圖，又或表達真正的語境。

