即時熱點

社交App「SocialAI」爆紅　真人用家靠AI追隨者陪傾偈畀回應 (21:27)

一個剛於9月中在Apple Store上架的AI社交應用程式「SocialAI」開始爆紅。「SocialAI」的界面恍似社交平台X，在應用程式中只有用家自己是真人，其他追隨者（follower）100%都是AI機械人。用家在「SocialAI」中分享自己的故事和心情，AI追隨者就會留言回應。用家可選擇不同AI追隨者個性（例如啦啦隊、怪胎、心理輔導員、鍾意挖苦人的），超過30種選擇可揀。

「SocialAI」由28歲紐約軟件工程師Michael Sayman開發。Sayman接受TechCrunch訪問表示，他想幫助大家「被聆聽得到、有空間去表達、獲支持、獲得回應」。他一直想建構一個安全空間，讓用家隨時表達想法，獲得私人回應。

「SocialAI」已在App Store上架［連結］，手機須使用iOS 17或以上版本。

TechCrunch

