「SocialAI」由28歲紐約軟件工程師Michael Sayman開發。Sayman接受TechCrunch訪問表示，他想幫助大家「被聆聽得到、有空間去表達、獲支持、獲得回應」。他一直想建構一個安全空間，讓用家隨時表達想法，獲得私人回應。

「SocialAI」已在App Store上架［連結］，手機須使用iOS 17或以上版本。

（TechCrunch）

Introducing SocialAI V3: Feels REAL - "Conversational Search" offers personalized recommendations on restaurants, shops, and more. - AI followers engage in endless, deeper debates. - Greater response variety for wider perspectives. - Conversations feel more real than ever. The… pic.twitter.com/bVPlE3wuLA — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) September 22, 2024

I've spent years wanting to build a consumer app that was impossible for a long time. Now the tech has finally caught up to my vision.



Introducing SocialAI, a private social network where you receive millions of AI-generated comments offering feedback, advice & reflections on… pic.twitter.com/zSEFL1dlCz