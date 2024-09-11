AI智慧應用｜實測ElevenLabs免費功能　AI生成聲效語音【附使用步驟】 (08:46)

●「文字生成語音」功能【連結】

「文字生成語音」功能協助用家生成朗讀指定文字的語音，用家可選擇聲音角色。記者曾嘗試用中文文章實測，所生成的普通話語音效果欠佳，聲調有誤。以下是用英文文章實測。

以下英文文章用作實測，讀者可點擊錄音收聽效果。

The government has announced that university tuition fees will be increased at an average annual rate of 5.5% over the next three years.In the mid-1990s, tuition fees for Hong Kong's subsidised universities rose for three consecutive academic years, from $24,000 in the 1994/95 academic year to $42,100. However, since the year 1997/98, there have been no increases, and tuition fees have remained at the same level.

●「文字生成聲效」功能【連結】

「文字生成聲效」功能協助用家透過文字描述生成聲效。

記者輸入「A tiger roars（老虎咆哮）」，AI生成了以下4段聲效。讀者可播放以下聲效，聽聽是否夠逼真？

聲效一

聲效二

聲效三

聲效四