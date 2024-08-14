Google Pixel 9系列AI功能一文看　Gemini Live語音解答　AI相機拼合照【附短片】 (13:18)

Gemini Live：語音互動問答

Gemini Live讓用家以自然對話方式，透過手機或Pixel Buds耳機與Google旗下AI Gemini展開互動問答，據Google介紹，用家可詢問例如有關家中裝修，推薦適合的中秋節禮物等。Gemini Live目前僅限英文對話，提供不同聲音選擇（參見以下影片），未來將擴展至更多語言。

We’re introducing Gemini Live, a more natural way to interact with Gemini. You can now have a free-flowing conversation, and even interrupt or change topics just like you might on a regular phone call. Available to Gemini Advanced subscribers. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/eNjlNKubsv — Google (@Google) August 13, 2024

AI相機：合成「合照」、文字生成照片元素

Pixel 9系列的新功能「一起拍」透過AI合成方式，將擁有相同背景與角度的照片拼接，即使輪流負責拍照，也能合成一張有齊所有人的合照。

Add Me on #Pixel9 makes sure no one is left out of a photo. Take one with the group, then swap in the photographer. Pixel magically merges both photos.¹#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/lpmJCR5bJd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024

去年推出的「魔術修圖」功能，可以在拍出照片後調整物體大小，而新推出的「AI 編輯功能」可輸入文字生成背景或物品等元素。另一新功能為「自動構圖修正」，可以在拍攝後重新調整照片的畫面構圖。

Meet the #Pixel9 with the world’s first AI-powered camera experience.¹ See the improvements to HDR+ for yourself, with more accurate skin tones, texture, shadows, and more to authentically reflect the world around you.#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/250Lyf3Yvk — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024

#MagicEditor is getting more magic on #Pixel9 🪄 🖼️ #AutoFrame uses generative AI to fill in the blanks or find the perfect crop to reframe your subject 🔮 Reimagine photos entirely just by tapping what part you want to change and typing what you want to see¹#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/ZajmmIDSjY — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024

Pixel 9官方宣傳片