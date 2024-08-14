明報新聞網
即時熱點

Google Pixel 9系列AI功能一文看　Gemini Live語音解答　AI相機拼合照【附短片】 (13:18)

Google周三（14日）發布Pixel 9系列新手機，加入最新人工智能（AI）體驗，包括語音互動功能Gemini Live，以及AI相機功能。新手機亦搭載全新Tensor G4晶片，為Google目前最高效能的晶片，讓用戶使用體驗更快速流暢。

Gemini Live：語音互動問答

Gemini Live讓用家以自然對話方式，透過手機或Pixel Buds耳機與Google旗下AI Gemini展開互動問答，據Google介紹，用家可詢問例如有關家中裝修，推薦適合的中秋節禮物等。Gemini Live目前僅限英文對話，提供不同聲音選擇（參見以下影片），未來將擴展至更多語言。

AI相機：合成「合照、文字生成照片元素

Pixel 9系列的新功能「一起拍」透過AI合成方式，將擁有相同背景與角度的照片拼接，即使輪流負責拍照，也能合成一張有齊所有人的合照。

去年推出的「魔術修圖」功能，可以在拍出照片後調整物體大小，而新推出的「AI 編輯功能」可輸入文字生成背景或物品等元素。另一新功能為「自動構圖修正」，可以在拍攝後重新調整照片的畫面構圖。

Pixel 9官方宣傳片

