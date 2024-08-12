凱特短片讚奧運英國健兒　王儲威廉留鬚成亮點 (12:45)

英國肯辛頓宮於香港時間周一（12日）發布短片，英國王儲伉儷威廉和凱特現身恭賀和讚賞參與巴黎奧運的英國隊運動員（Team GB）。年初確診患癌的凱特，在短片中穿着黑白間條上衣，面露笑容，看來頗為精神。站在凱特旁的是留了鬚的威廉，他讚揚所有英國隊健兒的表現，各運動員為大家樹立了榜樣。除了威廉和凱特，短片中亦見英格蘭國家隊前隊長碧咸、美國饒舌歌手Snoop Dogg為健將們打氣。（肯辛頓宮社交平台X）
巴黎奧運專題報道：shorturl.at/zcQOH
Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!
Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024