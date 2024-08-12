明報新聞網
報料
報料
主頁
每日明報 要聞 港聞 經濟 娛樂 副刊 社評 觀點 中國 國際 教育 體育 英文 作家專欄 垃圾徵費 大灣區 圖片看世界
即時新聞 即時港聞 即時熱點 即時娛樂 即時經濟 即時地產 即時兩岸 即時國際 即時體育 即時文摘 專題報道 圖輯 即時新聞總覽
明報影片 每日明報 即時新聞
明報生活 明報OL網 明報健康網
訂戶專享 個人化新聞 我的書籤 訂戶通知 電子報 電子報(學生版) 昔日明報
會員平台 服務一覽 訂閱電子報 付款方法 常見問題 客戶已選取服務 使用條款及細則 更改個人資料

即時熱點

凱特短片讚奧運英國健兒　王儲威廉留鬚成亮點 (12:45)

英國肯辛頓宮於香港時間周一（12日）發布短片，英國王儲伉儷威廉和凱特現身恭賀和讚賞參與巴黎奧運的英國隊運動員（Team GB）。年初確診患癌的凱特，在短片中穿着黑白間條上衣，面露笑容，看來頗為精神。站在凱特旁的是留了鬚的威廉，他讚揚所有英國隊健兒的表現，各運動員為大家樹立了榜樣。除了威廉和凱特，短片中亦見英格蘭國家隊前隊長碧咸、美國饒舌歌手Snoop Dogg為健將們打氣。（肯辛頓宮社交平台X）

巴黎奧運專題報道：shorturl.at/zcQOH

相關字詞﹕巴黎奧運 奧運熱點 英國 凱特 威廉 英國王室 編輯推介

上 / 下一篇新聞