即時熱點

OpenAI推新模型GPT-4o　語音實時回應猶如對話【附短片示範功能】 (12:31)

人工智能（AI）公司OpenAI發布最新模型GPT-4o，性能比GPT-4有所提升。GPT-4o的「o」意指「omni（全能）」，在文字、影像和聲音的分析和生成方面有更強勁能力，用語音對話時可達到人與人對話的實時反應速度。

GPT-4o支援逾50種語言，可識別文字、圖像、聲音及實時翻譯，還可通過手機鏡頭「看到」使用者的面或身處的環境，就如GPT-4o擁有「視覺」。GPT-4o將可免費使用，付費者則有更高用量。【GPT-4o更多功能介紹】

●GPT-4o功能示範：透過「視覺」描述環境

●GPT-4o功能示範：回應用戶裝扮是否適合面試

●GPT-4o功能示範：解決數學問題

 ●GPT-4o功能示範：唱歌

●GPT-4o功能示範：作「包剪揼」裁判

●GPT-4o功能示範：與狗狗互動

