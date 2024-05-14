OpenAI推新模型GPT-4o　語音實時回應猶如對話【附短片示範功能】 (12:31)

GPT-4o支援逾50種語言，可識別文字、圖像、聲音及實時翻譯，還可通過手機鏡頭「看到」使用者的面或身處的環境，就如GPT-4o擁有「視覺」。GPT-4o將可免費使用，付費者則有更高用量。【GPT-4o更多功能介紹】

●GPT-4o功能示範：透過「視覺」描述環境

Say hello to GPT-4o, our new flagship model which can reason across audio, vision, and text in real time: https://t.co/MYHZB79UqN

Text and image input rolling out today in API and ChatGPT with voice and video in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/uuthKZyzYx — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024