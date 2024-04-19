英王儲威廉「復出」公務　義工送卡祝凱特早日康復 (14:38)

英王儲威廉帶喬治睇波撐愛隊 凱特公開患癌後首父子檔露面（2024年4月12日）

On the road with Surplus to Supper, as they deliver freshly-cooked meals to local projects 🚚



10 tonnes of surplus food is prepared and distributed by the brilliant volunteers at Surplus To Supper every week - a pleasure to join them today. pic.twitter.com/c0CyKE0UYP— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2024