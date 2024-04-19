明報新聞網
報料
報料
主頁
每日明報 要聞 港聞 經濟 娛樂 副刊 社評 觀點 中國 國際 教育 體育 英文 作家專欄 垃圾徵費 大灣區 圖片看世界
即時新聞 即時港聞 即時熱點 即時娛樂 即時經濟 即時地產 即時兩岸 即時國際 即時體育 即時文摘 專題報道 圖輯 即時新聞總覽
明報影片 每日明報 即時新聞
明報生活 明報OL網 明報健康網
訂戶專享 個人化新聞 我的書籤 訂戶通知 電子報 電子報(學生版) 昔日明報
會員平台 服務一覽 訂閱電子報 付款方法 常見問題 客戶已選取服務 使用條款及細則 更改個人資料

即時熱點

英王儲威廉「復出」公務　義工送卡祝凱特早日康復 (14:38)

英國王儲威廉王子周四（18日）到薩里郡一家慈善團體「Surplus to Supper」的剩食分發中心探訪，這是自3月底其妻子凱特公開患癌消息後，威廉首度「復出」履行公務活動。威廉在廚房親力親為，幫忙切菜準備食物，又幫忙把食物搬上車。有義工向威廉遞上給凱特的慰問卡，祝福凱特早日康復，威廉致謝並說會照顧太太。（BBC）

相關報道：

英王儲威廉帶喬治睇波撐愛隊　凱特公開患癌後首父子檔露面（2024年4月12日）

凱特患癌接受化療 稱有威廉在旁感安慰（2024年3月23日）

相關字詞﹕英國王室 威廉王子 凱特 熱門HOTPICK 編輯推介

上 / 下一篇新聞