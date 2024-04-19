英王儲威廉「復出」公務　義工送卡祝凱特早日康復 (14:38)

英國王儲威廉王子周四（18日）到薩里郡一家慈善團體「Surplus to Supper」的剩食分發中心探訪，這是自3月底其妻子凱特公開患癌消息後，威廉首度「復出」履行公務活動。威廉在廚房親力親為，幫忙切菜準備食物，又幫忙把食物搬上車。有義工向威廉遞上給凱特的慰問卡，祝福凱特早日康復，威廉致謝並說會照顧太太。（BBC）
On the road with Surplus to Supper, as they deliver freshly-cooked meals to local projects 🚚
10 tonnes of surplus food is prepared and distributed by the brilliant volunteers at Surplus To Supper every week - a pleasure to join them today. pic.twitter.com/c0CyKE0UYP— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2024