Gmail快速清理郵箱教學　簡單指令一次過刪海量電郵 (09:06)

Google Gmail預設只有15GB儲存空間供免費使用，而且要與其他Google產品服務共用，儲存空間一旦用盡，不能收發電郵。為免Gmail信箱爆滿，用戶可在電腦版Gmail的「搜尋欄」輸入指令，快速篩選沒有用的電郵並删除。例如輸入「is:unread」可篩選未讀電郵；亦可按照個人需要，組合不同指令，例如輸入「is:unread category:promotions older_than:1y」，可選出距今1年以上、未讀的促銷電郵，可一次過删除大批電郵，釋出郵箱空間。
記者實試，Gmail帳戶原本已使用1.56GB儲存空間，輸入「category:promotions」，即可篩選並删除逾千封促銷電郵，成功釋出0.39GB，令郵箱「瘦身」25%。下述Gmail篩選電郵指令，有助清理郵箱，供讀者參考。
|指令
|篩選條件
|is:unread
|未讀電郵
|is:read
|已讀電郵
|category:promotions
|宣傳、優惠和促銷電郵
|category:primary
|認識你的人或機構發出的電郵，包括學校、銀行、客服、Apple、Google等
|category:social
|社交媒體電郵
|category:updates
|更新通知電郵
|category:forums
|討論區電郵
|category:reservations
|航班、酒店和餐廳訂單電郵
|category:purchases
|支付訂單電郵
|older_than:1y
|距今1年以上電郵（可按需要更改數字）
|older_than:5m
|距今5個月以上電郵（可按需要更改數字）
|from:[寄件者名稱或電郵地址]
|特定寄件者的電郵
|larger:1mb
|容量大於1mb的電郵（可按需要更改數字）
熱門HOTPICK：bit.ly/3ybbOGX