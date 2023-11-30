明報新聞網
Gmail快速清理郵箱教學　簡單指令一次過刪海量電郵 (09:06)

Google Gmail預設只有15GB儲存空間供免費使用，而且要與其他Google產品服務共用，儲存空間一旦用盡，不能收發電郵。為免Gmail信箱爆滿，用戶可在電腦版Gmail的「搜尋欄」輸入指令，快速篩選沒有用的電郵並删除。例如輸入「is:unread」可篩選未讀電郵；亦可按照個人需要，組合不同指令，例如輸入「is:unread category:promotions older_than:1y」，可選出距今1年以上、未讀的促銷電郵，可一次過删除大批電郵，釋出郵箱空間。

記者實試，Gmail帳戶原本已使用1.56GB儲存空間，輸入「category:promotions」，即可篩選並删除逾千封促銷電郵，成功釋出0.39GB，令郵箱「瘦身」25%。下述Gmail篩選電郵指令，有助清理郵箱，供讀者參考。

指令 篩選條件
is:unread 未讀電郵
is:read 已讀電郵
category:promotions 宣傳、優惠和促銷電郵
category:primary 認識你的人或機構發出的電郵，包括學校、銀行、客服、Apple、Google等
category:social 社交媒體電郵
category:updates 更新通知電郵
category:forums 討論區電郵
category:reservations 航班、酒店和餐廳訂單電郵
category:purchases 支付訂單電郵
older_than:1y 距今1年以上電郵（可按需要更改數字）
older_than:5m 距今5個月以上電郵（可按需要更改數字）
from:[寄件者名稱或電郵地址] 特定寄件者的電郵
larger:1mb 容量大於1mb的電郵（可按需要更改數字）

