Blackpink獲頒MBE　英王查理斯想睇Blackpink表演 (11:47)

英國白金漢宮周三（22日）表示，英王查理斯三世向韓國人氣女團Blackpink頒發MBE（員佐勳章），表彰4名成員作為2021年在格拉斯哥舉行的第26屆聯合國氣候峰會（COP26）中擔任宣傳大使。白金漢宮稱，Blackpink的4名成員與查理斯三世合照時有講有笑，查理斯更稱希望將來能夠看到她們的現場表演。（The Royal Family/CNN/路透社）
The King, joined by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea, has welcomed @BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, as they are awarded Honorary MBEs. 🎖️
The K-Pop band have been awarded the honours in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/8xeD4zWP3J— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2023