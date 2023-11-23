Blackpink獲頒MBE　英王查理斯想睇Blackpink表演 (11:47)

The King, joined by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea, has welcomed @BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, as they are awarded Honorary MBEs. 🎖️



The K-Pop band have been awarded the honours in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/8xeD4zWP3J— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2023