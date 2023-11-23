明報新聞網
報料
報料
主頁
每日明報 要聞 港聞 經濟 娛樂 副刊 社評 觀點 中國 國際 教育 體育 英文 作家專欄 區議會選舉 福島核污水系列 大灣區 圖片看世界
即時新聞 即時港聞 即時熱點 即時娛樂 即時經濟 即時地產 即時兩岸 即時國際 即時體育 即時文摘 專題報道 圖輯 即時新聞總覽
明報影片 每日明報 即時新聞
明報生活 明報OL網 明報健康網
訂戶專享 個人化新聞 我的書籤 訂戶通知 電子報 電子報(學生版) 昔日明報
會員平台 服務一覽 訂閱電子報 付款方法 常見問題 客戶已選取服務 使用條款及細則 更改個人資料

即時熱點

Blackpink獲頒MBE　英王查理斯想睇Blackpink表演 (11:47)

英國白金漢宮周三（22日）表示，英王查理斯三世向韓國人氣女團Blackpink頒發MBE（員佐勳章），表彰4名成員作為2021年在格拉斯哥舉行的第26屆聯合國氣候峰會（COP26）中擔任宣傳大使。白金漢宮稱，Blackpink的4名成員與查理斯三世合照時有講有笑，查理斯更稱希望將來能夠看到她們的現場表演。（The Royal Family/CNN/路透社）

相關字詞﹕查理斯三世 編輯推介 熱門HOTPICK

上 / 下一篇新聞