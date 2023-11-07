以哈戰爭1個月　猶太組織靜坐自由神像籲停火　耶路撒冷石牆投影人質面貌【多圖】 (13:36)

以色列與巴勒斯坦武裝組織哈馬斯戰爭爆發1個月之際，以軍反攻未見緩和，各地舉行活動呼籲停火及悼念死難者。猶太人組織Jewish Voice for Peace周一（6日）在美國紐約自由神像前靜坐抗議，要求在加沙地帶停火。約500名出席者穿上印有「猶太人說即時停火」（Jews Say Cease Fire Now）的衣服，舉起橫額並高喊「永不再發生在任何人身上」（Never again for anyone）。曼哈頓同晚有民眾悼念在戰事中喪生的記者。

JUST NOW AT THE STATUE OF LIBERTY: 500 Jews and allies took over the island to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Just like Palestinians, so many of our ancestors yearned to breathe free — and we took over the Statue of Liberty to say never again, for anyone. #CeasefireNOW #LetGazaLive pic.twitter.com/DTHN1ntHsJ