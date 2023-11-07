明報新聞網
報料
報料
主頁
每日明報 要聞 港聞 經濟 娛樂 副刊 社評 觀點 中國 國際 教育 體育 英文 作家專欄 消費券 福島核污水系列 大灣區 圖片看世界
即時新聞 即時港聞 即時熱點 即時娛樂 即時經濟 即時地產 即時兩岸 即時國際 即時體育 即時文摘 專題報道 圖輯 即時新聞總覽
明報影片 每日明報 即時新聞
明報生活 明報OL網 明報健康網
訂戶專享 個人化新聞 我的書籤 訂戶通知 電子報 電子報(學生版) 昔日明報
會員平台 服務一覽 訂閱電子報 付款方法 常見問題 客戶已選取服務 使用條款及細則 更改個人資料

即時熱點

以哈戰爭1個月　猶太組織靜坐自由神像籲停火　耶路撒冷石牆投影人質面貌【多圖】 (13:36)

以色列與巴勒斯坦武裝組織哈馬斯戰爭爆發1個月之際，以軍反攻未見緩和，各地舉行活動呼籲停火及悼念死難者。猶太人組織Jewish Voice for Peace周一（6日）在美國紐約自由神像前靜坐抗議，要求在加沙地帶停火。約500名出席者穿上印有「猶太人說即時停火」（Jews Say Cease Fire Now）的衣服，舉起橫額並高喊「永不再發生在任何人身上」（Never again for anyone）。曼哈頓同晚有民眾悼念在戰事中喪生的記者。

另外，以色列耶路撒冷舊城區一幅石牆上，周一投影了被哈馬斯俘虜的人質面貌。有民眾就到哭牆點起燭光，悼念喪生的以色列人。保加利亞首都索菲亞猶太教堂亦舉行悼念活動。（路透社／法新社）

上 / 下一篇新聞