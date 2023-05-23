明報新聞網
即時熱點

美國紐約現火紅太陽　受加拿大山火煙霧影響 (15:02)

受加拿大山火煙霧影響，美國紐約周一（22日）出現火紅色太陽。美國國家氣象局稱，煙霧使太陽呈現紅色，不過因遠離地面，不會有礙民眾呼吸，情況預計最快在周三（24日）晚緩和。

加拿大西部山火已持續數周，官員周一稱多處有零星降雨，是救火行動的「轉折點」。連日山火在艾伯塔省（Alberta）已造成超過94.5萬公頃土地被燒焦，數萬人無家可歸。

（法新社/美國哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞）

加拿大 加拿大山火 美國 紐約 血紅太陽

