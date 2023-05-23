美國紐約現火紅太陽　受加拿大山火煙霧影響 (15:02)

加拿大西部山火已持續數周，官員周一稱多處有零星降雨，是救火行動的「轉折點」。連日山火在艾伯塔省（Alberta）已造成超過94.5萬公頃土地被燒焦，數萬人無家可歸。

Smoky sunset across CNY this evening. One of our meteorologists captured this from his house in the Finger Lakes. The black spot on the sun shows up in several pictures and we believe it is a sunspot. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/IOOWxyabPD— NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 22, 2023