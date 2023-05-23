美國紐約現火紅太陽　受加拿大山火煙霧影響 (15:02)

受加拿大山火煙霧影響，美國紐約周一（22日）出現火紅色太陽。美國國家氣象局稱，煙霧使太陽呈現紅色，不過因遠離地面，不會有礙民眾呼吸，情況預計最快在周三（24日）晚緩和。
加拿大西部山火已持續數周，官員周一稱多處有零星降雨，是救火行動的「轉折點」。連日山火在艾伯塔省（Alberta）已造成超過94.5萬公頃土地被燒焦，數萬人無家可歸。
（法新社/美國哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞）
Smoky sunset across CNY this evening. One of our meteorologists captured this from his house in the Finger Lakes. The black spot on the sun shows up in several pictures and we believe it is a sunspot. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/IOOWxyabPD— NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 22, 2023
Check out the very red sun rising over New York City. This is due to all of the wildfire smoke traveling above us from wildfires in Canada. How is the sun looking in your area? @EarthCam #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/FjCLCIstM2— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 22, 2023