即時熱點

Google I/O大會｜Bard開放予180國家地區使用　將支援中文、可文字生成圖片 (14:28)

Google I/O 2023開發者大會周三（10日）在美國加州舉行。Google在會上宣布，即日起全面開放予180多個英語國家或地區。不過香港似乎未在名單之上，周四（11日）下午2時半登入Bard網站時仍顯示不支援使用。Bard亦將新增多項功能：

‧除了目前的純文字回覆，Bard將可在回覆中加入圖片。

‧Bard將加入Google Lens功能，舉例用戶上傳寵物狗的照片，要求Bard寫下有趣的圖片說明，Bard將在幾秒鐘之內分析圖片、分辨狗的品種，並生成圖片說明。

‧Google與Adob​​e合作，將AI生成圖片工具「Adob​​e Firefly」整合到Bard之中，允許用戶在Bard利用Adob​​e Firefly以文字生成圖片。有關功能將於幾個月後推出。

‧由Bard生成的文字和表格，可透過「導出」按鈕，直接將內容導入Gmail和Google Docs，省去手動複製、貼上的步驟。

‧Bard原本只支援英文，現已加入日文和韓文。未來將新增支援40多種語言，包括中文。

AI 相關報道：

谷歌推大型語言模型PaLM 2 支援逾百種語言（5月11日）

新聞有常識：AI訪問「造假」？（5月11日）

港大研發AI技術分析人體動作 偵測暴力行為及意外即時警報（5月10日）

岸田文雄擬設「AI戰略會議」 料討論如何融入戰略與教育（5月10日）

