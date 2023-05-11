Google I/O大會｜Bard開放予180國家地區使用　將支援中文、可文字生成圖片 (14:28)

Google I/O 2023開發者大會周三（10日）在美國加州舉行。Google在會上宣布，即日起全面開放予180多個英語國家或地區。不過香港似乎未在名單之上，周四（11日）下午2時半登入Bard網站時仍顯示不支援使用。Bard亦將新增多項功能：
‧除了目前的純文字回覆，Bard將可在回覆中加入圖片。
Bard will soon become more visual in a couple of helpful ways. #GoogleIO
1️⃣ Bard will incorporate relevant images in its responses. ↓ pic.twitter.com/My6VIBARUg — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
‧Bard將加入Google Lens功能，舉例用戶上傳寵物狗的照片，要求Bard寫下有趣的圖片說明，Bard將在幾秒鐘之內分析圖片、分辨狗的品種，並生成圖片說明。
2️⃣ We’ll also make it easy for you to prompt Bard with images, giving you even more ways to explore and create. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jWi9Ac68Mz
— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
‧Google與Adobe合作，將AI生成圖片工具「Adobe Firefly」整合到Bard之中，允許用戶在Bard利用Adobe Firefly以文字生成圖片。有關功能將於幾個月後推出。
For example, in the coming months, we’ll integrate Adobe Firefly into Bard so you can generate completely new images from your own imagination, then edit further or add to designs in Adobe Express. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/eECyUU4WfS
— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
‧由Bard生成的文字和表格，可透過「導出」按鈕，直接將內容導入Gmail和Google Docs，省去手動複製、貼上的步驟。
People often ask Bard for a head start drafting emails and documents, so today we’re making it easy to export Bard’s responses right into Gmail and Google Docs. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/CfIKf1IFCl
— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
‧Bard原本只支援英文，現已加入日文和韓文。未來將新增支援40多種語言，包括中文。
We’re also introducing Bard in Japanese and Korean, and we’re on track to support the top 40 languages soon. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/a1Ws5jvQvw
— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
