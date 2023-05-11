Google I/O大會｜Google產品加入AI　強化搜尋、地圖功能　Gmail、文件自動生成內容 (15:43)

Gmail：AI寫電郵

將新增「Help me write」功能，舉例用戶在Gmail收到一封取消飛機航班的郵件，用戶只須向AI輸入「要求全額退款」，AI會根據航空公司寄給用戶的郵件，按照航班資料，自動寫一封要求退款的回覆郵件。

Google搜尋：AI強化搜尋功能

AI未來可根據用戶在Google搜尋輸入的問題，自動生成有關回覆，也可以為用戶提供購物建議、餐廳推薦等。此功能已在美國推出測試版，可用於桌面版Chrome，Android及iOS版Google App，只支援英文。

Google地圖：沉浸式路線圖

透過沉浸式路線圖（Immersive View for routes），用戶可以於出發前預覽3D路線，以及查看空氣質素、交通和天氣等資訊。有關功能將於夏季推出，並在年底前開放予15個城市使用，包括倫敦、紐約、東京和三藩市等。

Google相片：AI編輯圖片

Google預計今年內在Google相片推出「Magic Editor」功能，用戶按一下照片人物或物件，即可修圖將之移動至圖中其他位置；按一下天空也可以修輯天色。

Google文件：AI生成文本

將新增「Help me write」功能，用戶只須輸入想寫的主題，AI便會立即生成文本。此功能支援英語、西班牙語、法語、日語等語言。

In March, we rolled out new AI features to help trusted testers write in @Gmail and @GoogleDocs, and we’re excited to expand these features to more apps. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1QPox8dtXg — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google試算表：文字生成表格

將新增「Help me organize」功能，可按用戶要求自動生成表格。

These new @GoogleWorkspace features can help you turn ideas into action. Simply describe what you’re trying to accomplish, and Google Sheets will generate a plan that helps you get organized. This will be available to trusted testers next month. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rnhEuBbyMB — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google簡報：文字生成圖片

將新增「Help me visualize」功能，根據用戶輸入的文字生成圖片，並加入到簡報。

New AI tools in @GoogleWorkspace can help you level up your Slides presentations. 🖼️ Pick a slide and use a simple text prompt to generate an original visual that conveys your unique artistic vision. This is rolling out to trusted testers next month. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qZ61Xtjwpm — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

