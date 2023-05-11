明報新聞網
報料
報料
主頁
每日明報 要聞 港聞 經濟 娛樂 副刊 社評 觀點 中國 國際 教育 體育 英文 作家專欄 消費券 新冠疫情 大灣區 圖片看世界
即時新聞 即時港聞 即時熱點 即時娛樂 即時經濟 即時地產 即時兩岸 即時國際 即時體育 即時文摘 專題報道 圖輯 即時新聞總覽
明報影片 每日明報 即時新聞
明報生活 明報OL網 明報健康網
訂戶專享 個人化新聞 我的書籤 訂戶通知 電子報 電子報(學生版) 昔日明報
會員平台 服務一覽 訂閱電子報 付款方法 常見問題 客戶已選取服務 使用條款及細則 更改個人資料

即時熱點

Google I/O大會｜Google產品加入AI　強化搜尋、地圖功能　Gmail、文件自動生成內容 (15:43)

Google I/O 2023開發者大會周三（10日）在美國加州舉行，宣布Google自家服務將加入AI，包括Gmail、搜尋、地圖、相片、文件、試算表和簡報等。

Gmail：AI寫電郵

將新增「Help me write」功能，舉例用戶在Gmail收到一封取消飛機航班的郵件，用戶只須向AI輸入「要求全額退款」，AI會根據航空公司寄給用戶的郵件，按照航班資料，自動寫一封要求退款的回覆郵件。

Google搜尋：AI強化搜尋功能

AI未來可根據用戶在Google搜尋輸入的問題，自動生成有關回覆，也可以為用戶提供購物建議、餐廳推薦等。此功能已在美國推出測試版，可用於桌面版Chrome，Android及iOS版Google App，只支援英文。

Google地圖：沉浸式路線圖

透過沉浸式路線圖（Immersive View for routes），用戶可以於出發前預覽3D路線，以及查看空氣質素、交通和天氣等資訊。有關功能將於夏季推出，並在年底前開放予15個城市使用，包括倫敦、紐約、東京和三藩市等。

Google相片：AI編輯圖片

Google預計今年內在Google相片推出「Magic Editor」功能，用戶按一下照片人物或物件，即可修圖將之移動至圖中其他位置；按一下天空也可以修輯天色。

Google文件：AI生成文本

將新增「Help me write」功能，用戶只須輸入想寫的主題，AI便會立即生成文本。此功能支援英語、西班牙語、法語、日語等語言。

Google試算表：文字生成表格

將新增「Help me organize」功能，可按用戶要求自動生成表格。

Google簡報：文字生成圖片

將新增「Help me visualize」功能，根據用戶輸入的文字生成圖片，並加入到簡報。

Google I/O 2023 相關報道：

Bard開放予180國家地區使用 將支援中文、可文字生成圖片

谷歌推大型語言模型PaLM 2 支援逾百種語言

AI 相關報道：

新聞有常識：AI訪問「造假」？（5月11日）

港大研發AI技術分析人體動作 偵測暴力行為及意外即時警報（5月10日）

岸田文雄擬設「AI戰略會議」 料討論如何融入戰略與教育（5月10日）

熱門HOTPICK：bit.ly/3ybbOGX

相關字詞﹕Google開發者大會 I/O大會 AI人工智能 熱門HOTPICK 編輯推介

上 / 下一篇新聞