Google I/O大會｜Google產品加入AI　強化搜尋、地圖功能　Gmail、文件自動生成內容 (15:43)

Google I/O 2023開發者大會周三（10日）在美國加州舉行，宣布Google自家服務將加入AI，包括Gmail、搜尋、地圖、相片、文件、試算表和簡報等。
Gmail：AI寫電郵
將新增「Help me write」功能，舉例用戶在Gmail收到一封取消飛機航班的郵件，用戶只須向AI輸入「要求全額退款」，AI會根據航空公司寄給用戶的郵件，按照航班資料，自動寫一封要求退款的回覆郵件。
Google搜尋：AI強化搜尋功能
AI未來可根據用戶在Google搜尋輸入的問題，自動生成有關回覆，也可以為用戶提供購物建議、餐廳推薦等。此功能已在美國推出測試版，可用於桌面版Chrome，Android及iOS版Google App，只支援英文。
Google地圖：沉浸式路線圖
透過沉浸式路線圖（Immersive View for routes），用戶可以於出發前預覽3D路線，以及查看空氣質素、交通和天氣等資訊。有關功能將於夏季推出，並在年底前開放予15個城市使用，包括倫敦、紐約、東京和三藩市等。
Google相片：AI編輯圖片
Google預計今年內在Google相片推出「Magic Editor」功能，用戶按一下照片人物或物件，即可修圖將之移動至圖中其他位置；按一下天空也可以修輯天色。
Google文件：AI生成文本
將新增「Help me write」功能，用戶只須輸入想寫的主題，AI便會立即生成文本。此功能支援英語、西班牙語、法語、日語等語言。
Google試算表：文字生成表格
將新增「Help me organize」功能，可按用戶要求自動生成表格。
Google簡報：文字生成圖片
將新增「Help me visualize」功能，根據用戶輸入的文字生成圖片，並加入到簡報。
