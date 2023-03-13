楊紫瓊奪奧斯卡影后　感謝香港助事業起步　讚全世界媽媽是真正超級英雄【附楊紫瓊得奬感言短片連結】 (14:53)

楊紫瓊得奬感言英語全文：

For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof - dream big - and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.

I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once. I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them, none of us would be here tonight.

She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia KL (Kuala Lumpur) with my family and friends. I love you guys. I'm bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today.

And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them, to my brothers, to my family, thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy - this is history in the making. Thank you.

