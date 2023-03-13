楊紫瓊奪奧斯卡影后　感謝香港助事業起步　讚全世界媽媽是真正超級英雄【附楊紫瓊得奬感言短片連結】 (14:53)

60歲楊紫瓊憑電影《奇異女俠玩救宇宙》成為奧斯卡史上首名亞裔影后。她在頒獎台上接過奬座說：「這就是希望和可能的明燈。這證明夢想可以做大，勇敢做夢，夢想真的會成真。女士們，毋須相信那些『你的黃金高峰期已過』的話，永不放棄！」楊紫瓊特別感謝84歲的媽媽：「我要向我媽媽致敬，向全世界的媽媽致敬，她們是真正的超級英雄。」楊紫瓊亦感謝香港，她在香港開展演藝事業，感謝大家讓她站到巨人肩上，助她一臂之力，讓她今日能夠站到奧斯卡頒獎台上。［楊紫瓊得奬感言Twitter短片連結］
楊紫瓊得奬感言英語全文：
For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof - dream big - and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.
I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once. I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them, none of us would be here tonight.
She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia KL (Kuala Lumpur) with my family and friends. I love you guys. I'm bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today.
And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them, to my brothers, to my family, thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy - this is history in the making. Thank you.
楊紫瓊 相關報道：
奧斯卡2023相關報道：bit.ly/42237Mh
熱門HOTPICK：bit.ly/3FoHZom