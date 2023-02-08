土耳其地震多名兒童奇蹟獲救　7歲姊瓦礫下護弟17小時　受困男童待救獲瓶蓋餵水 (15:35)

土耳其南部周一（6日）發生7.8級強烈地震，鄰國敘利亞亦受重創。救援人員連日來在廢墟中搜索生還者，有多名兒童奇蹟獲救。黎巴嫩常駐聯合國代表Mohamad Safa周二（7日）在Twitter發布一張相片，圖中7歲的姊姊在瓦礫下，用手護着弟弟的頭部近17小時。兩姊弟最終安全獲救。有網民稱讚姊姊勇敢、是小英雄。（相關報道：親人聞聲瓦礫救出敘利亞初生女嬰 即場剪臍帶 裹氈子保暖【短片】）

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity... pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO