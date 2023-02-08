土耳其地震多名兒童奇蹟獲救　7歲姊瓦礫下護弟17小時　受困男童待救獲瓶蓋餵水 (15:35)

土耳其南部周一（6日）發生7.8級強烈地震，鄰國敘利亞亦受重創。救援人員連日來在廢墟中搜索生還者，有多名兒童奇蹟獲救。黎巴嫩常駐聯合國代表Mohamad Safa周二（7日）在Twitter發布一張相片，圖中7歲的姊姊在瓦礫下，用手護着弟弟的頭部近17小時。兩姊弟最終安全獲救。有網民稱讚姊姊勇敢、是小英雄。（相關報道：親人聞聲瓦礫救出敘利亞初生女嬰 即場剪臍帶 裹氈子保暖【短片】）
The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity... pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023
在敘利亞西北部城鎮Jindayris，救援人員周一在一座倒塌的建築物下發現小女孩Nour，當時她的身體被沙石掩埋，為了讓救援行動順利進行，救援人員叫小女孩看着父親，然後徒手掘開瓦礫堆，救出Nour。
在土耳其哈塔伊省（Hatay），當地警員Zekeriya Yildiz周一在廢墟中救出自己的女兒。女孩獲救後，緊緊抱着父親。
土耳其伊斯坦布爾市長Ekrem İmamoğlu周二在Twitter發布一段短片，救援人員在瓦礫中發現敘利亞男孩Muhammed Ahmed。男孩被困多時，救援人員用瓶蓋為他餵水。
Today @municipalityist teams also saved Muhammed Ahmed, a native of Syria, from under the rubble in #Antakya. pic.twitter.com/TbzOjhVRia
— Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) February 7, 2023