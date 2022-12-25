俄軍侵烏首個聖誕　烏克蘭前線軍人自製聖誕樹放戰壕【多圖】 (16:32)

今日是聖誕節，俄羅斯攻打烏克蘭之戰未停，烏克蘭仍受戰火蹂躪，烏軍要在前線度過俄烏戰爭後首個聖誕。平安夜（24日）有烏軍於頓涅茨克州的巴赫穆特（Bakhmut）前線戰壕自製聖誕樹，哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）亦有牧師趁聖誕為軍人祈禱。烏克蘭國防部於Twitter發文，祝願所有軍人、境內外的烏克蘭家庭、義工及相信「光明會戰勝黑暗」的人們聖誕快樂。
Merry Christmas to our soldiers in dugouts and trenches, in barracks and command post!
Merry Christmas to their families in Ukraine and abroad!
Merry Christmas to volunteers!
Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in victory of light over darkness!
Victory will be ours.