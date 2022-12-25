熱點

俄軍侵烏首個聖誕　烏克蘭前線軍人自製聖誕樹放戰壕【多圖】 (16:32)

今日是聖誕節，俄羅斯攻打烏克蘭之戰未停，烏克蘭仍受戰火蹂躪，烏軍要在前線度過俄烏戰爭後首個聖誕。平安夜（24日）有烏軍於頓涅茨克州的巴赫穆特（Bakhmut）前線戰壕自製聖誕樹，哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）亦有牧師趁聖誕為軍人祈禱。烏克蘭國防部於Twitter發文，祝願所有軍人、境內外的烏克蘭家庭、義工及相信「光明會戰勝黑暗」的人們聖誕快樂。

