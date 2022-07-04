世界盃︱FIFA公開日本致勝球片段　證皮球完全出界前三笘薰成功傳球【附FIFA短片】 (14:15)

日本致勝一球是否出界掀爭議 肉眼、鏡頭難作準 VAR判斷球未完全出界

三笘薰為讀大學曾棄入職業隊 自幼夢想到歐洲踢波

Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play.



The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. pic.twitter.com/RhN8meei6Q— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022