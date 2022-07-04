世界盃︱FIFA公開日本致勝球片段　證皮球完全出界前三笘薰成功傳球【附FIFA短片】 (14:15)

世界盃日本隊周五（2日）2:1擊敗西班牙隊，成功晉級16強。賽中日本隊的第二個入球經視像裁判（VAR）覆核，確定三笘薰從底線回傳時皮球未完全出底線，裁定入球有效，掀起爭議。FIFA其後在Twitter公開該入球短片，證實皮球在完全出界前三笘薰成功撈回。FIFA Twitter公開短片
（FIFA）
Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play.
The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. pic.twitter.com/RhN8meei6Q— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022