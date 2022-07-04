熱點

世界盃︱FIFA公開日本致勝球片段　證皮球完全出界前三笘薰成功傳球【附FIFA短片】 (14:15)

世界盃日本隊周五（2日）2:1擊敗西班牙隊，成功晉級16強。賽中日本隊的第二個入球經視像裁判（VAR）覆核，確定三笘薰從底線回傳時皮球未完全出底線，裁定入球有效，掀起爭議。FIFA其後在Twitter公開該入球短片，證實皮球在完全出界前三笘薰成功撈回。FIFA Twitter公開短片

（FIFA）

