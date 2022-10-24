莫奈《乾草堆》遭德國環保示威者潑薯仔汁 (15:31)

德國環保組織「最後一代」（Last Generation）兩名成員，在德國波茨坦一間博物館，將薯仔汁潑向印象派大師莫奈的名畫《乾草堆》，再將手黏在牆上大喊訴求，稱公眾擔心畫作受損，他們憂慮的則是氣候變化帶來糧食危機；又稱當人們缺乏糧食，名畫根本毫無價值。

該組織其後在Twitter上載潑汁過程片段。警方以涉嫌損壞財產及非法入侵拘捕二人。博物館稱畫作受玻璃保護未有損壞，將於周三（26日）重新展出。

梵高《向日葵》被環保示威者潑番茄湯 倫敦美術館稱畫作無損（10月15日）

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.



If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all:



Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ— Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022