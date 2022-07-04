熱點

英女王駕崩｜英王查理斯三世向國會講話　決心追隨英女王侍奉國家人民維護憲政 (20:42)

英女王伊利沙伯二世上周四（8日）逝世後，繼位的英王查理斯三世周一（12日）與王后卡米拉，於倫敦西敏廳接受國會議員致意。他並首次以國王身分，向上議院及下議院議員發表講話，指出站在眾人面前，感受到歷史的沉重感，也提醒了他國會傳統的重要。他並稱英女王在很年輕時已承諾委身侍奉國家和人民，並維持憲政原則，他決心忠實地追隨她。

查理斯三世和卡米拉之後飛往蘇格蘭愛丁堡，將與移靈隊伍一同護送英女王靈柩往聖吉爾斯大教堂舉行宗教儀式。

（法新社）

查理斯三世發言全文

查理斯三世發言片段

英女王駕崩 相關報道：

英女王國葬流程一覽　9月19日國葬後移送聖喬治教堂下葬

瞻仰英女王靈柩料排通宵　英媒估計排隊12小時　當局提醒帶糧水

哈里發聲明悼祖母感謝奉獻　向父查理斯三世致敬

相關字詞﹕英女王駕崩 英女王 伊利沙伯二世 查理斯三世 西敏廳 英國國會 編輯推介

上 / 下一篇新聞