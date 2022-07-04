英女王駕崩｜英王查理斯三世向國會講話　決心追隨英女王侍奉國家人民維護憲政 (20:42)

英女王伊利沙伯二世上周四（8日）逝世後，繼位的英王查理斯三世周一（12日）與王后卡米拉，於倫敦西敏廳接受國會議員致意。他並首次以國王身分，向上議院及下議院議員發表講話，指出站在眾人面前，感受到歷史的沉重感，也提醒了他國會傳統的重要。他並稱英女王在很年輕時已承諾委身侍奉國家和人民，並維持憲政原則，他決心忠實地追隨她。
查理斯三世和卡米拉之後飛往蘇格蘭愛丁堡，將與移靈隊伍一同護送英女王靈柩往聖吉爾斯大教堂舉行宗教儀式。
（法新社）
英女王駕崩 相關報道：
瞻仰英女王靈柩料排通宵 英媒估計排隊12小時 當局提醒帶糧水
"I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all."
The King’s reply to the addresses of condolence at Westminster Hall:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022