英女王駕崩｜英王查理斯三世向國會講話　決心追隨英女王侍奉國家人民維護憲政 (20:42)

查理斯三世和卡米拉之後飛往蘇格蘭愛丁堡，將與移靈隊伍一同護送英女王靈柩往聖吉爾斯大教堂舉行宗教儀式。

查理斯三世發言全文

查理斯三世發言片段

英女王國葬流程一覽 9月19日國葬後移送聖喬治教堂下葬

瞻仰英女王靈柩料排通宵 英媒估計排隊12小時 當局提醒帶糧水

哈里發聲明悼祖母感謝奉獻 向父查理斯三世致敬

"I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all."



The King’s reply to the addresses of condolence at Westminster Hall:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022